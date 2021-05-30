Rugland: It wasn't an easy year, but it was a success

Another school year is coming to a close. But this was definitely a year like no other. For this was a COVID school year … and we made it through. Every school district looked different and made choices they thought were best. Some were in person, some were online and others were a combination of both. Each had different rules and protocols.
My children’s school was in person all year but with many changes and precautions in place. Masks were required and classrooms had to be reconfigured. At the elementary, mingling of grades was minimized resulting in no assemblies, limited field trips and no Reading Buddies, a program where older grades match with younger grades to share a book once a week. My son was looking forward to being a first-time reader in the older group, so it was a loss for him. Another huge bummer was the playground equipment was off limits until this spring. When it was announced they could play on it again all the kids were ecstatic!
There were positives, too. Because of the extra space needed at lunchtime, my daughter ate lunch in the art room all year. This turned out to be a win, feeling almost like a VIP room, as it was quieter and allowed for chit chat with the couple of friends sitting near her. Also, our high schoolers were able to take part in all rites of passage from homecoming to prom and graduation. Seniors were able to do their final walk through the elementary halls in their cap and gown as the younger students cheered for them.
Our school district made the decision to lift the mask mandate for the final two weeks of school. So they ended the year without wearing masks. Many people were thrilled but I have to admit I had mixed feelings. I was happy my kids could end the school year showing their smiling faces and being a normal kid, but I was also nervous. My children are too young to even have the option to receive the vaccine so there is risk for them.
But mixed feelings aside, thankfully we do continue to move closer to our old normal. Summer of 2021 will see the return of much that was missed last year. Youth sports and camps, county fairs, 4th of July festivities and so much more. These are all good things for our physical and mental health and this summer we can enjoy our time with more friends and family.
My kids are elementary age so I received almost zero pushback from them regarding masks and other protocols this year. They just did what was asked. I know it was harder for junior high and high school kids, and I understand. But they did it, too. Kids of all ages proved this year that they are the toughest, most resilient of humans. They just did what was needed to be in school and to participate in sports and activities.
This school year has been a once-in-our-lifetime experience and a huge congratulations and job well done is owed to all school staff and administration for making tough decisions and doing what was needed, as well as to students and parents for doing what was asked of them. It was not an easy year. But it was a success. Everyone involved should feel pride in finishing the 2021 school year. What a year this was!
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.