Rugland: It wasn't an easy year, but it was a success

Our school district made the decision to lift the mask mandate for the final two weeks of school. So they ended the year without wearing masks. Many people were thrilled but I have to admit I had mixed feelings. I was happy my kids could end the school year showing their smiling faces and being a normal kid, but I was also nervous. My children are too young to even have the option to receive the vaccine so there is risk for them.

But mixed feelings aside, thankfully we do continue to move closer to our old normal. Summer of 2021 will see the return of much that was missed last year. Youth sports and camps, county fairs, 4th of July festivities and so much more. These are all good things for our physical and mental health and this summer we can enjoy our time with more friends and family.

My kids are elementary age so I received almost zero pushback from them regarding masks and other protocols this year. They just did what was asked. I know it was harder for junior high and high school kids, and I understand. But they did it, too. Kids of all ages proved this year that they are the toughest, most resilient of humans. They just did what was needed to be in school and to participate in sports and activities.