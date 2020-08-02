Rugland: Home life with the 'new normal'

Life can feel so normal at times. When I’m enjoying the outdoors at my home in the country, when my family gathered together on the 4th of July and when I’m swimming in the lake with my kids.
But then suddenly, I can be reminded how so very not normal times are right now. When I have to go into a store or building and my kids and I put on our masks and then see others in their masks. Or when my kids recently went to the dentist and the office staff came out to our vehicle to get my masked children, took their temp and headed into the building while I waited in the car during their appointment. It’s all an immediate reminder how strange life is right now.
As summer ticks away, many of us are thinking about the start of school and what that will possibly look like. Will it be in person, online or a combination of both? Will masks be required and will there be fall sports? And how do we feel about the possible outcomes, as we all have different personal situations and viewpoints. All the potential solutions have negatives, as there is no perfect answer. That’s just a fact in this extremely challenging time we’re all in right now.
I know the administration at my children’s school is working on creating the best plan possible. They’ve communicated some of the possibilities and I’ve casually chatted with my kids about them.
If school resumes in person, wearing masks will likely be required for my kids. No doubt, it will be weird at first. But everyone at school will be wearing one so we might be surprised how quickly it will become normal for the kids. There is a lot of worry about how students will handle wearing masks but perhaps they’ll do better than we ever anticipated. Or maybe I’m being a Pollyanna and it will indeed be a hot mess… We’ll soon find out!
Another possible change will involve lunch. I told Max and Amaya it’s a possibility they will have lunch in their classroom instead of the lunchroom. In previous years, teachers have used this as a special reward so I thought they’d likely be excited. I was right, they were both ecstatic about the chance to eat at their desk.
There may be temperature checks at the start of the school day and classroom layouts will be reconfigured.
School will look different this fall for sure. It’s going to be a lot of work for the school staff. But if it’s safe to do so, kids will be so happy to be back with their classmates and teacher, even with big changes in place. I know every child is different but kids do tend to be more resilient and can go with the flow better than adults.
In whatever way the new school year begins, whether it be in person, online or a combination of both, it will still be filled with the excitement that the start of school always brings. The thrill of a new teacher, new class, shiny new school supplies and of course the first day of school pictures documenting it all. This year, Max and Amaya’s pictures will definitely include one wearing a mask. This strange time needs to be captured forever in a photograph.
But a lot can change in the coming weeks, so I’m choosing not to spend too much time thinking about what school will or won’t look like yet for my kids. When the time comes, my husband and I will make decisions for our family and move forward positively while supporting everyone else’s right to make their own choices, too. Right now, I want to just enjoy summer while it’s here. Spending time with my family and soaking up the especially relaxed vibe of summer 2020.
I’m hopeful a year from now we will be on the other side of this pandemic, with a vaccine and the worst of COVID behind us. We will be grateful for our health and have a renewed perspective on life. In two years, surely the COVID restrictions we all abided by will be but a memory. We will get through this and when we do we’ll have one heck of a story to tell future generations about how we lived our life when our world was anything but normal.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.
