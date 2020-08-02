Rugland: Home life with the 'new normal'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Life can feel so normal at times. When I’m enjoying the outdoors at my home in the country, when my family gathered together on the 4th of July and when I’m swimming in the lake with my kids.

But then suddenly, I can be reminded how so very not normal times are right now. When I have to go into a store or building and my kids and I put on our masks and then see others in their masks. Or when my kids recently went to the dentist and the office staff came out to our vehicle to get my masked children, took their temp and headed into the building while I waited in the car during their appointment. It’s all an immediate reminder how strange life is right now.

As summer ticks away, many of us are thinking about the start of school and what that will possibly look like. Will it be in person, online or a combination of both? Will masks be required and will there be fall sports? And how do we feel about the possible outcomes, as we all have different personal situations and viewpoints. All the potential solutions have negatives, as there is no perfect answer. That’s just a fact in this extremely challenging time we’re all in right now.

I know the administration at my children’s school is working on creating the best plan possible. They’ve communicated some of the possibilities and I’ve casually chatted with my kids about them.