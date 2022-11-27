Rugland: Holiday shopping adds to fun of Christmas

November zipped by in the blink of an eye. Black Friday has come and gone, and the race is on to complete our shopping by Christmas.

To my knowledge, there wasn’t a particular item in high demand this year on Black Friday. In years past there have been many, such as Tickle Me Elmo, Furby, gaming systems and electronics of all kinds.

I believe the first Christmas shopping craze happened in 1983 and it was the sweet little Cabbage Patch Doll. Demand for this doll lasted the entire holiday season and beyond. My mom was a part of that craze as she was searching for a doll for me. There was a network of moms helping moms and she was told a store in Hampton was receiving a shipment.

She immediately hopped in her car and made the hour-long drive. She got lucky and found one! Mission accomplished, or so she thought. While taking the doll off the shelf, another shopper tried to grab it out of her hands! But my mom held on tight and walked away with the prize.

My mom felt victorious! Obviously, there was no choosing what doll you wanted, you just grabbed the first one you saw. But as fate would have it, my Cabbage Patch Doll was meant for me. On Christmas morning, we discovered my doll had the assigned name “Addie”. It was quite a coincidence, as Addie was not a common name in the 80’s.

I had my first encounter with a Christmas craze in 2016. There was a shortage of Hatchimals, a toy that was on both my kids’ wish lists. I called stores multiple times to see if they had received any, but there were none to be found. Finally, one employee told me new shipments were being depleted shortly after store opening by customers waiting outside.

So, off I went to the store early in the morning to see if I could have luck. It was kind of a bonding moment to stand outside in the freezing cold with other shoppers, all hoping to get what they were after. But it was also competitive, as we all hoped to nab our sought after items. I struck out twice doing this. The third time my dad went in my place and he scored!

He was able to get a Hatchimal for both my kids. It brought us so much joy and satisfaction, you would have thought we had just won the lottery!

What a grandpa will do for his grandchildren is sometimes different than what a dad will do for his kids. It’s not because they love their kids less, they just don’t have the time or energy. But as a grandpa, they do. I know my dad had nothing to do with trying to help my mom in her quest for the Cabbage Patch Doll in 1983. But a Hatchimal for his grandchildren? You bet!

I said earlier I wasn’t aware of any hot Black Friday items this year. But a week prior to Thanksgiving, there was the great Taylor Swift concert ticket debacle! Pre-sale tickets went on sale nationwide for her upcoming tour and 14 million people flooded Ticketmaster trying to buy tickets, causing the site to crash.

People sat in the “Queue” on Ticketmaster’s website for up to 8 hours waiting their turn to hopefully buy tickets. These tickets were no doubt on countless Christmas lists and many parents were trying to find tickets for presents. I may or may not have been one of those parents.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that could be done for those who didn’t get tickets. There is no store to stand outside of hoping for more, just the overpriced secondary resale market.

It can be fun getting caught up in the excitement of trying to find elusive hot gift items. As long as we don’t lose sight of the spirit of the season. It can make for great stories after the fact. Like my mom having to defend her Cabbage Patch Doll, me standing out in the bitter cold at 5:00am and the fact that my dad even went at all and then was triumphant! It all adds to the memories of Christmas.