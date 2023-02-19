School is a big part of our early lives. We all spend many years attending class. By the time we graduate, whether it be high school or college, most of us are happy to be finished.

I, for one, was so ready to start my career and no longer spend my free time studying and doing homework. I’ve since enjoyed many years like this. But life waxes and wanes and it seems homework has once again made its way back into my life. This time the homework doesn’t belong to me, but rather to my children.

Many parents dread the day when our kids reach a grade in school where they need our help with schoolwork. It can certainly be a trying time for all involved.

This time has indeed arrived for my family. For me, math is the hardest. I haven’t done many of these concepts since I was in middle school or even grade school. My son is in fourth grade and math comes pretty easily to him. But on occasion he has asked me questions and I have been able to help him thus far. My daughter, on the other hand, is in sixth grade and it turns out I am not smarter than a sixth grader.

Usually, Amaya asks her dad first for help. But if he’s not available, I’m the second choice. It’s been a challenge. I’ve really had to brush up on my math skills. Multiplying and dividing fractions makes my head hurt. Math word problems stress me out. I completely forgot the difference between a shape’s perimeter, area and volume, as well as their formulas. Thank goodness for Google! These are all concepts I just do not use in my day-to-day life. It’s been decades since I have done most of these problems.

My rusty math skills aren’t the only issue. Add to that, the way kids are taught to solve problems is different now, too. I’m sure it is to help kids work smarter, not harder. They learn different ways of getting an answer. But my husband and I struggle to help because we don’t want to use our old archaic ways of doing math and confuse our kids. But we certainly don’t know the new way!

Spelling, vocabulary, writing and language were always my strong areas. If my kids need help with any of those, I’m all over it. Unfortunately for me, they both seem to be doing fine in those classes. I’ve also realized some subject areas become more interesting as we age. I didn’t love social studies as a kid. But as an adult I enjoy learning about history and geography. So I can assist with this topic, too.

I love watching my children grow, but I miss the days of when Max and Amaya were in preschool and kindergarten, and the hardest assignment was to bring an object to school that started with that week’s letter of the alphabet or was the same color of the week. That was homework I could handle!

Thankfully, both our children are doing well in school. Much better than my husband and I ever remember doing ourselves. So that’s a big win.

But we’ve also had some fails along the way. There have been a few times when our kids have let us know they got an answer wrong after we helped them with it. Oops! Talk about a blow to the ego! It seems we will continue to learn right along with our kids. I suppose it’s a good lesson for Max and Amaya to know their parents don’t always get everything right either.