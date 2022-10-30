Rugland: Halloween is a stress-free holiday

Of the holidays, Halloween is one of the least stressful, just-have-fun holidays.

There are no gifts to buy, cards to mail or food to prepare. The only major thing to do is either decide on a Halloween costume or purchase candy, depending on what role you will play during trick or treating. Once you figure out your family’s costumes, you’re free to enjoy and look forward to whatever events you have planned.

It’s a relatively easy holiday in which choosing a costume and then finding it is the only major task. Though sometimes it can be a challenge. Children often change their minds on their costume selection, and sometimes they need a little nudging away from a complicated or obscure costume idea toward a more feasible one.

The last few years my kids knew what they wanted for costumes, so I either ordered online or made them at home. This year, my children were stumped so we went shopping for ideas. It’s been several years since we’ve been in an actual Halloween store. It sure was fun to look around!

My son wanted to be something scary. There were so many great masks and options to choose from. After much deliberation, he wound up choosing a scary skeleton clown.

My daughter was in between girls and women’s sizes this year, so it was a little trickier to find the right costume. The women’s costumes tend to be a little more risqué, which is not appropriate for my sixth grader. Luckily, she found some good options and decided to dress as a creepy doll.

Some people have a knack for coming up with great costume ideas. I am not one of those people. Thankfully, there is Pinterest and Google to help.

I’ve seen some creative costumes over the years and wondered how people thought of them? Years ago, I went to a party where a woman dressed as Bob Ross. She looked exactly like the painter and was ready to paint “happy little trees.”

My husband’s uncle once dressed as a giant. He wore painter’s stilts all night. Now that is next level commitment to your costume! I haven’t had many grand costumes myself, but about five years ago, three friends and I dressed as the Golden Girls. I was Sophia and they were Dorothy, Blanche and Rose. Oh what fun we had imitating these fabulous characters all night.

Halloween costumes have changed a lot over the years. When I was a child in the 80’s there were two ends of the spectrum as far as costumes. At one end were the homemade costumes that were handmade and sewn from scratch. On the other end was the cheaply made plastic character costume.

If you’re over 35, you probably know exactly what I’m talking about. The costume was a thick plastic with a character’s image printed on. I can still smell the heavy plastic scent. Popular choices at the time were the Smurfs, He-Man, Wonder Woman, The Hulk, Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bears. The mask was a flimsy plastic with little openings for the mouth and eyes.

Often times, the mask would scratch around your eyes and make tiny cuts by your mouth. A skinny elastic band went around your head to hold the mask on. It was stapled to the mask at about the temples and I can still feel the sting if the band snapped. Your face would be wet all night from moisture from breathing in the mask. Of course, being in the upper Midwest, we also had to wear a coat, either under the costume if it was big enough or else on top, thus covering up the outfit.

For some unfathomable reason, these costumes were what every child wanted. Even the kids with the fantastic hand-sewn costumes wished they had one of these plastic contraptions instead of their mother’s magnificent homemade creation!

Luckily, Halloween costumes have improved over the years. Gone are the thick plastic and dangerous face masks. But those 80s costumes were iconic and made a lasting memory. As I think back to the year I was Smurfette, I can’t help but smile. I really did love it.