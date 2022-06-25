Rugland: Flexibility is a good thing when it comes to decision making

A mere two months ago, I wrote a column about my daughter wanting a cell phone and my husband and I making the decision to hold off a while longer.

She didn’t yet have a need for one, only a want. As I shared at that time, when Amaya was much younger, we thought we’d wait until she was 14 until she received her own phone. As time passed and her classmates started getting phones, we realized that 14 was not realistic and decided she would get one sometime this fall when she started middle school.

Well, here we are a few months later and life has changed our plans yet again. It sure didn’t take long! As the old saying goes, “We plan, and God laughs.” Since summer began, it’s become clear Amaya could indeed use a cell phone. So we’ve decided she will get one a few months earlier than planned.

I still have hesitations but the advantages of a phone now outweigh the negatives. This wasn’t the case before. But this summer, Amaya has been doing more things on her own and now has a need to be able to communicate if needed. Having her own phone will give us both peace of mind as she ventures off on her own more and more.

Last week at our county fair, Amaya spent a lot of time off on her own with friends. I didn’t have any worries but it would have been nice to get ahold of her to update our plans instead of having to walk around to find her. She also has plans to go on a day trip with other kids and chaperones later in the summer. She’ll be safe and supervised, but knowing she has a phone to reach one of us if needed will be comforting.

In addition, her friends are starting to communicate much more on their phones. Understandably so, as they are getting older and want to talk or text more with one another. It’s a natural transition for them. But the last thing my husband and I want is for Amaya to feel left out because of one of our rules.

I know these instances don’t make a cell phone vital. I mean, obviously I survived my childhood without one, just as all of you did too. But it’s become clear it will make things easier and safer if our daughter has her own phone. And that is worth it.

As parents, we’re consistently having to reevaluate how we’re parenting. Our lives evolve and change. What we thought or believed five years ago, one year ago or even one month ago can transform.

Changing my mind or overturning decisions can make me feel inconsistent and like I don’t know what I’m doing at this parenting gig. The latter may be true. But I do think being flexible and adjusting as circumstances do and along with growing kids is a good thing.

It’s strange how the decision of when to get our daughter a cell phone has caused us so much turmoil, but now it seems so clear. Now that Amaya has a need for a phone, I actually feel good about getting her one. That tells me the time is right and we’re making the right decision for us.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.