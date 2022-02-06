Rugland: Finding small victories in a chaotic life

As I sat down to write this column my mind started to wander away from topic ideas and instead I began thinking about what I should make my family for dinner later that evening. My mind was blank. Nothing sounded good and all I could think of were meals we had recently eaten or else ones I didn’t have the ingredients for.

It reminded me of a meme I’d seen that said, “Who knew the hardest part about being an adult is figuring out what to cook for dinner every single night for the rest of your life until you die.” It really made me laugh because it is so true! If you are the cook in the family, you have probably felt this way at least once, if not many, many times. Some days nothing sounds appetizing or it seems you make the same thing over and over. It’s so easy to get in a rut. And if I’m being honest, some days the amount of energy needed to make a nice meal just seems like too much. Of course, I always pull it together and put something on the table. But it’s not always something to brag about.

As an adult, I now wistfully remember the days when my own mom would have a delicious meal ready for me to eat every evening. No doubt, she felt the same way I do now. I was just blissfully ignorant.

In an effort to make this daily chore easier, last fall I went through all my recipes and listed them in a notebook in categories such as beef, chicken, fish, other, etc. My recipes had been scattered about in cookbooks, on loose sheets of paper, in Pinterest and on Facebook. Now they’re all listed in one place. It’s really surprising how useful this has been. If I’m wondering what to make, now I can flip through the notebook and get ideas. It’s also easy to bring to the grocery store if needed. There have already been a number of occasions when I knew I had chicken to use but drew a blank as to what to make. Looking in my notebook in the chicken category helped solve the problem.

It’s obvious now, but I never would have thought listing my recipes in a notebook would make such a big difference. Sometimes it’s truly little things like this that can make our lives easier.

I must have felt extra motivated last fall because I also spent time arranging our garage so it’s better organized. I bought an inexpensive shelving unit and used a number of clear totes to store smaller amounts of items. For example, one tote has all our rollerblading equipment, another tote has chalk and others have specific sporting equipment. Now my kids know exactly where everything is located which makes them more likely to get it out and play with the items. Just as important, they know where to put it away when they are done.

A little organization can really make a big difference. There are a lot of projects around my house and in my life I still want to tackle, some big and some small. It’s overwhelming thinking about it all as a whole. But focusing on one task at a time certainly helps. Also, acknowledging the projects I complete help energize me to do more. I maybe shouldn’t admit how satisfied I feel when I see my recipe notebook or walk through my tidy garage. But all of our lives are so busy. I’ll take my victories where I can.

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.