Rugland: Family shares more than gifts over Christmas break

It’s official … We are deep in the midst of winter. We recently experienced our first blizzard of 2020, temperatures have been bitter cold and illnesses are running amok in our schools and communities.
Unfortunately, my kids and I fell victim to one of those illnesses over their Christmas break. Influenza B, that is. None of us had ever had influenza and I didn’t realize that’s what it was until several days in. I always thought influenza was more respiratory, which wasn’t one of our symptoms.
It started innocently enough for my kids on Christmas Eve. While we were at their grandparents' house celebrating, they were a little feverish and lethargic but no other symptoms. But by sundown they had faded fast and it became clear they were in no shape to attend church. For the first time in my life we missed Christmas Eve service.
On Christmas morning, Max and Amaya energetically woke up eager to see what Santa had brought them. But a short time later while opening gifts, they both laid down on the floor to rest. Now if that isn’t a sure sign a child is sick, I don’t know what is.
By late afternoon I could tell I was getting whatever my kids had. I felt hot, tired and I didn’t have the appetite for a slice of my mom’s Ice Box Cake, my favorite dessert she makes every Christmas. I think that was my tell-tale sign.
The day after Christmas the three of us all felt worse. Cough, congestion, body aches, fever, headache and fatigue. The following day, Max felt better but said his feet and legs hurt. He was in good spirits but he couldn’t walk. I carried him or he crawled. Amaya and I didn’t feel any better so with Max’s strange, new symptoms, it was time to see a doctor. So we schlepped to Urgent Care and received an official diagnosis. Influenza B, all around!
But the doctor was concerned Max might have something wrong with his nerves so she sent us to the ER. The waiting room was packed with people who looked like they felt miserable. But urgent care had called ahead so Max was seen right away. The doctor assessed Max and determined the influenza had caused inflammation in his feet and legs, not something more serious. We left the ER so relieved to know Max was okay and comforted with a diagnosis for all of us. We swung through a drive-thru for chocolate milkshakes, the only thing that sounded good to our feverish, achy bodies. Sometimes the perfect medicine is a little chocolate or ice cream, in this case it was both.
We continued to rest at home for the next several days. We cozied up on the couch and watched a lot of TV and movies. It was a perfect opportunity to watch Max and Amaya’s new DVDs they’d received at Christmas. It’s hard being the mom and being just as sick as your kids. I didn’t have the energy to shower for days … and I didn’t care! You do what you need to and let the rest go.
By New Year’s Eve, we all felt so much better. We enjoyed a relaxing evening at home eating delicious munchies that we were finally hungry for and playing a favorite board game. It wasn’t our typical celebration with extended family, music and a countdown. But it was still fun.
All three of us felt incredibly sad to be sick during the entire Christmas break. We wanted a re-do! But the truth is, it can always be worse. We recovered and feel healthy again. It’s behind us and will live in our memories as the Christmas we all had “The Influenza!” And luckily, my husband dodged our germs and never got sick with more than just a cold.
The silver lining was, while we didn’t feel the best, we got to spend a lot of time together snuggling, watching movies and playing games. And that is always a gift.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.