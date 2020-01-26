Rugland: Family shares more than gifts over Christmas break

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The day after Christmas the three of us all felt worse. Cough, congestion, body aches, fever, headache and fatigue. The following day, Max felt better but said his feet and legs hurt. He was in good spirits but he couldn’t walk. I carried him or he crawled. Amaya and I didn’t feel any better so with Max’s strange, new symptoms, it was time to see a doctor. So we schlepped to Urgent Care and received an official diagnosis. Influenza B, all around!

But the doctor was concerned Max might have something wrong with his nerves so she sent us to the ER. The waiting room was packed with people who looked like they felt miserable. But urgent care had called ahead so Max was seen right away. The doctor assessed Max and determined the influenza had caused inflammation in his feet and legs, not something more serious. We left the ER so relieved to know Max was okay and comforted with a diagnosis for all of us. We swung through a drive-thru for chocolate milkshakes, the only thing that sounded good to our feverish, achy bodies. Sometimes the perfect medicine is a little chocolate or ice cream, in this case it was both.