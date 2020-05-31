Rugland: Embrace the reset mentality for the summer of 2020

In years past, I’ve always tended to be one who likes to go and do all that summer has to offer. Sure, I like to be home but the summer is so precious I liked to take advantage of the warm weather and time with my kids home from school and participate in a variety of activities. Typically, my family would start the summer spending a lot of time at home but before long we’d be out and about at pools, parks and events, leaving us rarely at home.

This year, like nearly everyone else, our calendar is virtually wiped clean, allowing the opportunity for a more relaxed approach to enjoy summer.

I’ve been brainstorming things my family can do during our coronavirus summer. They all involve being outside enjoying the summer weather while social distancing, which is a total win-win.

Top on my list is checking out different bike trails. My kids are old enough this summer to handle longer rides and it will be great exercise for all of us. After all, the quarantine weight gain is no joke. Another must-do is finally visiting a waterfall and hiking area that I’ve wanted to get to for years. It’s only a short drive away but in year’s past we always ran out of time.