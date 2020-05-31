Rugland: Embrace the reset mentality for the summer of 2020

Summer of 2020 is going to be a lot different than any of us planned. We’ve already heard news of several closures and cancellations of events and activities. County fairs, day camps and sleepaway camps are canceled. There will likely be no outdoor public swimming pools and limited 4th of July celebrations.
Yes, this summer will be very different than expected. But indeed, there will still be a summer very much worth enjoying. We’ll just have to find different things to do and in some cases make our own fun.
For starters, it seems people are boosting up their entertainment options at home. For weeks, I’ve been on the hunt for a backyard trampoline for my kids. I thought it would be fun for them while also providing a little exercise. On hot days a sprinkler could be placed underneath to add a little water fun to cool off. Well, apparently, I wasn’t the only one with this idea. Everyone else must have thought this would be a great item to buy for their house, too, as trampolines are out of stock everywhere! I’m sure I’ll find one eventually, but no luck yet!
It’s the same story with playsets and home pools. Unless you’re willing to pay a pretty hefty price tag, these items are out of stock everywhere, too! Fortunately, I’m not on the hunt for one of these items. From toilet paper to trampolines, it’s anyone’s guess what the next coronavirus shortage will be.
In years past, I’ve always tended to be one who likes to go and do all that summer has to offer. Sure, I like to be home but the summer is so precious I liked to take advantage of the warm weather and time with my kids home from school and participate in a variety of activities. Typically, my family would start the summer spending a lot of time at home but before long we’d be out and about at pools, parks and events, leaving us rarely at home.
This year, like nearly everyone else, our calendar is virtually wiped clean, allowing the opportunity for a more relaxed approach to enjoy summer.
I’ve been brainstorming things my family can do during our coronavirus summer. They all involve being outside enjoying the summer weather while social distancing, which is a total win-win.
Top on my list is checking out different bike trails. My kids are old enough this summer to handle longer rides and it will be great exercise for all of us. After all, the quarantine weight gain is no joke. Another must-do is finally visiting a waterfall and hiking area that I’ve wanted to get to for years. It’s only a short drive away but in year’s past we always ran out of time.
We’re already enjoying our extra time relaxing at home, too. We’ve had more bonfires at our house in May than we did all last year. It’s clear I’m going to need a bulk supply of s’more stuff. I anticipate our cornhole game getting more use than ever before, as well.
My kids have requested we do a family slumber party in our TV room. They want to watch movies, eat snacks and sleep on the floor all together. It’s such a simple thing but will likely be an activity they will remember for years.
Maybe by mid-summer, we’ll all be a little stir crazy. But maybe not.
So many of us feel like summer races by every year because of a jam packed schedule of social activities. The end of August hits and we all wonder where our summer went. Perhaps this year we’ll all feel content when September arrives knowing we really enjoyed the lazy days of summer. Without a doubt, we will all be eager for our favorite events and activities to return next year. But this summer is definitely a once in a lifetime reset worthy of enjoying.
Shannon, 50 years
Francis Shannon and Cathy (Angell) Shannon, of Mason City, Iowa, were married June 6, 1970, in Mason City at Holy Family Catholic Church. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 18 20th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.
The couple’s children and their spouses are: Laurie Warner (Tim Portz) Mason City, Adam (Amy) Shannon Columbia, TN, and Teresa (Travis) Shipman Mason City. They have 7 grandchildren: Keegan and Anna Warner, Morgan and Meric Shannon, and Natalie, Rachel & Olivia Shipman.
Velma Valley Barnes Birthday
In a bedroom above the Pioneer Café/Valley Grocery, during the war, a long awaited baby girl was born much to the delight of the entire community of Plymouth, Iowa. “Sister Valley” would be the name most would know her by, but her given name was Velma. On June 4, we celebrate her birth. Please celebrate with her by sending a card. Her address is: 435 19th St. S.W., Mason City, Iowa 50401. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Velma (Val) Valley Barnes!!
Eagle Scout Joe Byerly
Joe Byerly, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 1012 in Mason City, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest award in Boy Scouts. He will be recognized at his Court of Honor on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at the Lime Creek Nature Center. The ceremony will be held outside in the picnic area north of the main parking lot. Friends are welcome to attend. Bring your own lawn chair.
Joe is the son of Bill and Katie Byerly and grandson of W.C. and Diane Byerly of Mason City, and Bob and Colleen Bennett of Austin, MN.
Joe started Cub Scouts at Jefferson Elementary in the fall of 2009 as a Bobcat. He participated in campouts, Pinewood derby races, service projects and nature adventures. Joe earned all 20 Webelos activity pins to receive the Super Achiever Award.
He earned his Arrow of Light and crossed over to Boy Scouts in the Spring of 2015. He was inducted into the Order of the Arrow in 2017. While in Boy Scouts, Joe earned 57 merit badges. During his Boy Scout career, Joe never missed a campout totaling 75 nights of camping. Some of these campout adventures included Eagle Cave and a winter Red Flannel campout. He attended 5 weeks of summer camp in Iowa and Wisconsin.
In the Summer of 2019, he attended Eagle Claw, a backpacking trip in Big Horn, Wyoming, where he earned his Leave No Trace Trainer. He was part of a high adventure camping trip in Glacier National Park last summer.
Joe completed his Eagle Scout project last summer. His conservation project, a chimney swift tower (large bird house for chimney swifts) can be found at Lime Creek Nature Center.
His Scoutmasters have included Kent Studer, Troy O’Hern, Dana Rockwell, Denise Wood, Steve Snyder and his mother, Katie Byerly.
Lois Pals, 90
Lois Pals turned 90 on Tuesday, May 26th. She celebrated with a family dinner at home. Cards and wishes may be sent to Lois at 2005 S Shore Dr, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Celebrating Dianne Paca’s Birthday
Celebrating 80 on June 4.
Send birthday wishes to Dianne Paca at:
650 Fairway Circle, Garner, IA 50438
Much Love from Your Family:
Ken, Patti, Mark, Kent, Spouses and Grandkids
Thank You
Thank you to all my family and friends for the beautiful cards, special notes, and sweet gifts. You really made my 98th birthday a very happy one.
Lucille Hultman
Meier, 60 years
Gerald and Elise Meier of Clear Lake will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 5, with a family gathering. They were married on June 5, 1960, at First Lutheran Church in Dows, Iowa. The couple have two children, Cindy Meier of Clear Lake, and Cathy McDougle and her husband Jim of Victoria, MN. They have one grandchild, Dmitry McDougle.
Kloster, 50 years
She said “I do” 50 years ago!
Celebrating with a card shower:
Vaugn and Carolyn Kloster
P.O. Box 369
Gladbrook, IA 50635
June 5, 1970 – June 5, 2020
Robert Welter turns 96
Robert Welter will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday, June 1, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 424 20th St. SW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Stevenson, 50 years
The children of Richard and Sara (Rankin) Stevenson, Tami (Mark); Malinda (Joel); Derek (Kyla); are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents on May 23rd, 2020. Richard and Sara were married May 23, 1970, in Omaha, NE. They are also proud grandparents of Ciara and Casie Conley, Kyle and Faith Anne Zavacki, Alleysha and Faith Bunnell, Morgan, Jason and Mallery Meier, and Addison and Bailey Stevenson. Due to government restrictions, they will be celebrating with an all family vacation at a later date.
80th Birthday
Please help us celebrate this JD farmer’s birthday by sending cards and wishes to 24514 Grouse Ave, Hanlontown, IA 50444.
Happy Birthday! With much love, your family.
Ronald Swanson, 90
Ronald (Bade) Swanson is celebrating his 90th birthday May 27th with a card shower. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at: 750 W Lyons St, Unit 57, Garner, IA 50438.
Thank You
A big thank you for the cards, well wishes, and calls while turning “90”! What a special birthday it was.
Ken Scott
Degen, 60 years
Lawerence and Catherine (Scholl) Degen, of Rockwell, Iowa, were married June 11, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell. They are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at P.O. Box 319, Rockwell, IA 50469. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
The couple’s children include: John (Jodi) Degen, Rockwell; Deb (Eric) Powers, St. Ansgar; Mike (Lisa) Degen, Mason City; Robert (Julie) Degen, Rochester, MN; and Andy (Jackie) Degen, Belton, TX. They have 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Guess Whose Birthday?
Happy Birthday to the most special mom! May you know today and always how loved and cherished you are. May you know how precious and amazing you are. You are beautiful, inside and out. You have blessed so many lives by just who you are. You are sunshine and kindness. Pure joy and a gift! So on your very special day, your family wants to celebrate you and tell you that we love you! Happy Birthday!
Maggie Terhark will be celebrating her birthday on May 28th. If you would like to send a birthday wish, you can send them to 153 Winnebago Way, Mason City, IA 50401.
50th Wedding Anniversary
Richard and Mary (Schroeder) Squier are celebrating their 50th anniversary after being married on May 23, 1970.
Cards and wishes can be sent to: 836 15th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. No gifts please.
Having a party to celebrate this occasion with family and friends at later date on Sunday, July 5, at Charles MacNider Art Museum, 1-4 p.m., when it is safe to gather in groups again.
Martin Meier, 90
Martin Meier will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, May 19. Birthday greetings may be sent to him at: 515 Main St., Swaledale, IA 50477.
Happy Birthday!
With love from your family
Congratulations to Laura Gobeli
Congratulations to Laura Gobeli, MSN. Laura was voted one of the Houston Chronicle's top nurses in honor of National Nurses Week. Laura has been a nurse in Houston, Texas, at Memorial Hermann Health System for 35 years. Laura is formerly from Mason City.
William (Bill) Alman, 97
William (Bill) Alman turned 97 years young on May 14, 2020! Please help us celebrate his birthday by sending cards and wishes to:
Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Dr, Sheffield, IA 50475
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DAD!
With love from your family
Thank You
Thank you to all of my friends and family for making my retirement and birthday two very special days. I appreciate all the cards and good wishes.
Larry Merchant
Happy 80th Birthday, Bazetta!
Bazetta Kew will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 13. Her family is hosting a card shower in her honor.
Birthday greetings may be sent to her at: Bazetta Kew, Sheffield Care Center, 100 Bennett Drive, Sheffield, IA 50475.
Thank You
I have been overwhelmed with all the beautiful cards with greetings from the many, many friends, educators, and people I have known throughout my years in Mason City.
You all have blessed me with a wonderful 90th Birthday! Thank you!
Dale Jensen
Thank You
A big THANK YOU to my family, friends, and neighbors for making my 90th birthday memorable. I enjoyed all the cards, calls, best wishes and drive-way art very, very much.
Thank you.
Ina Mayland
Maxine Enfield, 90
Maxine Enfield will celebrate her 90th birthday on Friday, May 15, with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Good Shepherd Nursing Home, 302 2nd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Dorothy Lundgren, 90
Dorothy Lundgren is celebrating her 90th birthday on Thursday, May 21. Let's help her celebrate with a card shower! Cards may be sent in care of:
Kim Lundgren
PO Box 308
Ventura, IA 50482
Happy Birthday – We love you! Kenny, Randa and Family; Bill, Kim and Family; Janette; Mildred, Ray and Family
Thank You
For the thoughtfulness and every card and visit, for calls and memorials, gifts of food and offers of help since our loss of Mindy, we give our friends and family heartfelt gratitude. The kindness and comfort given to us by Pastor Kathy Graves was a blessing at this sad time.
Gratefully,
Chuck Boyd,
Linda, Becky and Mark Marshall
In Memoriam
Jodene Broderick
6/6/1967 – 5/14/2000
Clear Lake
We knew little that morning that God
Was going to call your name
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same
It broke our hearts to lose you,
You did not go alone
For part of us went with you, the day
God called you home.
Jodene was always there for family and friends.
Missing you every day. Love you always.
Kyle, Kole and Kallie; Mom, Jeff, Jayme; Family and Friends
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.
