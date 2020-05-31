Rugland: Embrace the reset mentality for the summer of 2020
Rugland: Embrace the reset mentality for the summer of 2020

Summer of 2020 is going to be a lot different than any of us planned. We’ve already heard news of several closures and cancellations of events and activities. County fairs, day camps and sleepaway camps are canceled. There will likely be no outdoor public swimming pools and limited 4th of July celebrations.

Yes, this summer will be very different than expected. But indeed, there will still be a summer very much worth enjoying. We’ll just have to find different things to do and in some cases make our own fun.

For starters, it seems people are boosting up their entertainment options at home. For weeks, I’ve been on the hunt for a backyard trampoline for my kids. I thought it would be fun for them while also providing a little exercise. On hot days a sprinkler could be placed underneath to add a little water fun to cool off. Well, apparently, I wasn’t the only one with this idea. Everyone else must have thought this would be a great item to buy for their house, too, as trampolines are out of stock everywhere! I’m sure I’ll find one eventually, but no luck yet!

It’s the same story with playsets and home pools. Unless you’re willing to pay a pretty hefty price tag, these items are out of stock everywhere, too! Fortunately, I’m not on the hunt for one of these items. From toilet paper to trampolines, it’s anyone’s guess what the next coronavirus shortage will be.

In years past, I’ve always tended to be one who likes to go and do all that summer has to offer. Sure, I like to be home but the summer is so precious I liked to take advantage of the warm weather and time with my kids home from school and participate in a variety of activities. Typically, my family would start the summer spending a lot of time at home but before long we’d be out and about at pools, parks and events, leaving us rarely at home.

This year, like nearly everyone else, our calendar is virtually wiped clean, allowing the opportunity for a more relaxed approach to enjoy summer.

I’ve been brainstorming things my family can do during our coronavirus summer. They all involve being outside enjoying the summer weather while social distancing, which is a total win-win.

Top on my list is checking out different bike trails. My kids are old enough this summer to handle longer rides and it will be great exercise for all of us. After all, the quarantine weight gain is no joke. Another must-do is finally visiting a waterfall and hiking area that I’ve wanted to get to for years. It’s only a short drive away but in year’s past we always ran out of time.

We’re already enjoying our extra time relaxing at home, too. We’ve had more bonfires at our house in May than we did all last year. It’s clear I’m going to need a bulk supply of s’more stuff. I anticipate our cornhole game getting more use than ever before, as well.

My kids have requested we do a family slumber party in our TV room. They want to watch movies, eat snacks and sleep on the floor all together. It’s such a simple thing but will likely be an activity they will remember for years.

Maybe by mid-summer, we’ll all be a little stir crazy. But maybe not.

So many of us feel like summer races by every year because of a jam packed schedule of social activities. The end of August hits and we all wonder where our summer went. Perhaps this year we’ll all feel content when September arrives knowing we really enjoyed the lazy days of summer. Without a doubt, we will all be eager for our favorite events and activities to return next year. But this summer is definitely a once in a lifetime reset worthy of enjoying.

Addie Rugland

Addie Rugland

Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.

