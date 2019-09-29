The past few weeks have seen the unfortunate passing of two music legends from the 70’s and 80’s, Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars. Whenever a musician dies, the radio is flooded with a tribute of their songs. I’ve enjoyed hearing Money’s “Take Me Home Tonight” and “Two Tickets to Paradise” and The Cars “Just What I Needed” on a heavier rotation. Both musicians had great careers and leave a catalog of songs as their legacy.
When a music legend passes, it prompts me to think of who is on my wish list of those I’d still like to see perform live.
Over the course of my lifetime, I’ve had the good fortune to see several music icons in concert. AC/DC, Garth Brooks, Aerosmith, Billy Joel and Elton John. Each concert was memorable and well worth the ticket price.
Last spring, my mom and I had the opportunity to see another musical great in concert. The one and only Cher! The tickets were a Christmas gift to my mom. The concert was phenomenal and we just had the best time! The day of our concert, Cher was two days shy of her 73rd birthday. She performs, sings and looks like she is several decades younger. Simply stated, she is fierce and fabulous. Always has been, always will be.
During and after her show, I had a few revelations.
First, as I said, she was nearly 73 at the time of the concert and she wore the same body baring outfits as always. She performed her dance moves as nimbly as ever and looked fantastic doing it. I left the concert feeling motivated to move more and get fit. I won’t ever look like Cher. I mean, few will. But I can still do a better job to look and feel healthier.
You have free articles remaining.
Another takeaway was to feel free to be yourself. People at the concert were from all walks of life. Men, women, gay, straight, young and old. Many in the crowd dressed in costume as Cher from different eras. Some wore colorful bell bottoms and a long, black wig reminiscent of the Sonny and Cher days. Others paid homage to her 80’s look and wore black fishnet stockings, short skirts and a big, black curly wig. Others just dressed up in sequins, glitter and sky high heels. They all looked fantastic! It was a great reminder to always have fun and just be me!
Lastly, I was inspired to let myself take a moment to really feel the music and reminisce about days gone by. My mom felt nostalgic as Cher performed her Sonny and Cher songs. She teared up as the music transported her back to another time. I felt it as Cher performed her big 80’s power ballads. I could feel the powerful beats in my chest as the music took me back to middle school, a time when I was discovering my own music and who and what I liked.
It was an amazing concert and I left feeling energized and empowered.
There aren’t a lot of names still on my concert bucket list. I wish I could have seen Tina Turner before she retired and Whitney Houston would have been a dream. But one that remains is Bruce Springsteen. He is said to be starting a new tour next year so I’ll be eagerly awaiting the announcement of show locations and ticket sales. My fingers are crossed!
But either way, I’ll continue to enjoy the recorded music of all these great artists. As Sonny and Cher would say, “the beat goes on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.