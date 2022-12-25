Rugland: Christmas is a time to treasure

As we enjoy our special days of Christmas celebrations, I’m sure many of you will agree it’s more fun to give than to receive. Of course, it’s exciting to be given a present. But watching someone open a gift you carefully picked out is far more special.

I love shopping for others and trying to find the perfect gift. Sometimes the pressure I put on myself to find the perfect present gets a little stressful. But after I find the right item and the time comes for my loved one to open their gift, it brings me such joy.

This year, I’m especially excited about several people’s gifts. I think they will be completely unexpected surprises and I can’t wait to see their reactions when the gifts are opened.

My daughter has always enjoyed helping me, her dad and her grandmothers pick out gifts for others. But this year, she has done some shopping herself for family and friends. For the second year in a row, Amaya and the girls in her grade organized a Secret Santa exchange among themselves.

They wrote down a few of their likes and favorites to give their Secret Santa ideas and then drew names. From what I could see, all the girls found such delight in choosing special gifts for their chosen person. Amaya shopped on her own and put so much thought into what she wanted to buy for her friend.

For some girls, it was so hard to keep the secret of who had who. Amaya suspected who selected her name because on the day of the drawing her friend couldn’t stop smiling broadly at her and then asked Amaya what she thought she might want. Oh, what fun!

Without a doubt, gift giving is special. But some of my favorite Christmas memories are from time spent together after gift opening ends.

On many occasions my family has laughed until we cried, playing games and silly challenges of all kinds. One year, we were challenged to pick up a paper from the floor without using our hands, only our mouths.

The maneuvers people tried were hysterical. It was nearly impossible, but a couple of people could pick it up. Another year we played a competitive game of Family Feud, complete with a pedestal for the teams to face off. For many years we played the dictionary game in which one person chose a word from the dictionary and everyone else had to write a definition.

Some were believable and some were crazy, but it was all a hoot! And of course, we watch A Christmas Story together every year as we relax after gift opening and recite our favorite lines in unison. Hopefully this pastime will never end.

Sometimes special memories come from seemingly insignificant moments. For many years, my husband’s uncle always received a new Far Side desk calendar, and we’d flip through several months of cartoons laughing at each one together.

That uncle has since passed away and it’s now my husband who receives the calendar. The tradition continues as we gather around him to laugh at the cartoons, while bringing back a great memory of his uncle.

It sure is fun to receive and even more so to give. But the ultimate is the conversation, laughter and love shared by being together with family and friends who mean so much to us.

The whole Christmas package is certainly a time to treasure. To quote the Grinch, “Maybe Christmas he thought doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.” Indeed, it does.