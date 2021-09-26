Rugland: Change always comes with challenges

I can still remember when I started my first professional job after college. I felt so unprepared, like I didn’t know what I was doing and had no business being there. But of course, in a short time things changed. I learned what I needed to do and got to know my co-workers. It quickly became a job I loved.

When my husband and I brought our baby home from the hospital as first time parents, we felt the same way. We had no idea what we were doing and didn’t know how we would ever figure it out. I wondered if that feeling would ever change.

Of course it did. Well, kind of. Parenting isn’t something you ever figure out completely or know all the answers to. But that feeling of having no idea what I was doing did subside.

Everyone needs someone to support them and build them up when needed. It’s so important to know we’re not alone and others are feeling or have felt the same way, too. I was there for my daughter to help calm her and work through her worry. My mom and dad have always been that person for me. My husband and close friends take turns filling the role, as well.