Rugland: Change always comes with challenges

Most kids are about a month into their new school year by now. Everyone’s back in their routines and fall activities are well under way.
My daughter Amaya started fifth grade this year. At her school, this brought a big, new change as she now switches classrooms during the day going between two teachers for different subjects.
After her first day of school, Amaya came out of the building with an exasperated look on her face and told me it was exhausting! She firmly declared, “I don’t like fifth grade!”
That evening we talked a lot about her day and I told her in two weeks she would be so used to fifth grade she wouldn’t even be able to remember feeling like this or why she had been so upset. She wasn’t convinced.
Amaya reluctantly returned to school the next day and after school she reported her day went better. By the end of the first week, she had acclimated to her new schedule and had no problem getting to different classrooms. Even though I told her this would happen, I was relieved it occurred so quickly.
But life is like that for many of us. The start of something new can be so overwhelming and in those first moments and days we have tunnel vision and feel it will always be chaotic and stressful. We can’t imagine the situation getting better. But it always does.
I can still remember when I started my first professional job after college. I felt so unprepared, like I didn’t know what I was doing and had no business being there. But of course, in a short time things changed. I learned what I needed to do and got to know my co-workers. It quickly became a job I loved.
When my husband and I brought our baby home from the hospital as first time parents, we felt the same way. We had no idea what we were doing and didn’t know how we would ever figure it out. I wondered if that feeling would ever change.
Of course it did. Well, kind of. Parenting isn’t something you ever figure out completely or know all the answers to. But that feeling of having no idea what I was doing did subside.
Everyone needs someone to support them and build them up when needed. It’s so important to know we’re not alone and others are feeling or have felt the same way, too. I was there for my daughter to help calm her and work through her worry. My mom and dad have always been that person for me. My husband and close friends take turns filling the role, as well.
As for Amaya, now a month later, she’s not just used to her routine but rather she’s quite happy to be a fifth-grader! She likes her teachers and loves being with her friends. But perhaps the biggest reason is she gets to start something new by way of joining the band. She has decided on the flute and is very excited to get started. She’s conquered a new challenge and will do so again and again. Just like all of us.