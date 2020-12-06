Rugland: Birthdays in the time of COVID-19

For quite some time, COVID-19 numbers in our county remained relatively low so it looked like even though the coronavirus wasn’t gone, a party could happen with friends who she was already spending time with at school.

Then just a few weeks before her birthday, cases started to surge. Activities were canceled, businesses had to limit services again and our local doctor’s office closed so staff could help at the hospital and clinic in Mason City.

It was a tough choice but ultimately, we told Amaya it wasn’t the right time to have a slumber party but could have one at a later date when things were safer. She was disappointed but understood.

However, her birthday still needed to be special. So I planned a Surprise Stop & Go Birthday Celebration. Her friends and family were invited to stop by our open garage to give Amaya birthday wishes and take a treat to go, while wearing a mask. Music played and Amaya danced a song or two with some of her friends. The surprise was a success. Amaya was delighted with the party and had the best time greeting her guests. She also enjoyed additional gatherings with both grandparents, which was perfect as it gave her more attention and time to celebrate.