Rugland: Birthdays in the time of COVID-19

My daughter just celebrated her 10th birthday. She had looked forward to it all year. We can probably all think back to when we were kids, and remember the anticipation of our birthday. For a child, it seems an eternity to get from one birthday to the next. That changes as we become an adult. The older we get, the faster they seem to come around.
Last spring, COVID-19 turned our world upside down in every way possible. It ruined plans for all kinds of gatherings. Birthdays, weddings, funerals, holidays and so much more.
Back in April and May, we participated in a number of drive-by birthday parades. It was a joy to be a part of brightening someone’s special day. And let’s face it, there was little else to do so a drive in the car to see other people was a treat.
To make a depressing time just a little lighter, we joked within my family that it was only fair for people with spring and summer birthdays to experience just once the disappointment of a canceled birthday party. Just as us with winter birthdays had blizzards and ice cancel our birthday plans at least once, if not many times.
But last spring, I never imagined COVID-19 would still be spoiling our special celebrations this many months later.
The day after Amaya’s last birthday, she started planning how she wanted to celebrate her next one. She wanted a slumber party with all her friends where they would sing Karaoke and have a dance party.
For quite some time, COVID-19 numbers in our county remained relatively low so it looked like even though the coronavirus wasn’t gone, a party could happen with friends who she was already spending time with at school.
Then just a few weeks before her birthday, cases started to surge. Activities were canceled, businesses had to limit services again and our local doctor’s office closed so staff could help at the hospital and clinic in Mason City.
It was a tough choice but ultimately, we told Amaya it wasn’t the right time to have a slumber party but could have one at a later date when things were safer. She was disappointed but understood.
However, her birthday still needed to be special. So I planned a Surprise Stop & Go Birthday Celebration. Her friends and family were invited to stop by our open garage to give Amaya birthday wishes and take a treat to go, while wearing a mask. Music played and Amaya danced a song or two with some of her friends. The surprise was a success. Amaya was delighted with the party and had the best time greeting her guests. She also enjoyed additional gatherings with both grandparents, which was perfect as it gave her more attention and time to celebrate.
It was an extremely difficult decision to know how to celebrate this year. Was it the right decision? I don’t know. It’s possible she could have had a normal party and everything would have been fine. But the opposite is also possible. There is so much gray area in living life in the time of COVID. What one person chooses as reasonable risk isn’t the same as what the next person chooses. And that’s okay. But it makes it confusing to make decisions.
I think the choice we made was the right one for us. It wasn’t the party Amaya envisioned all year. But at the end of her birthday weekend, she said it had been a great one! I am so proud of my daughter. Amaya was ready to enjoy her birthday in the simplest way, with only her mom, dad and brother. She knew it would be a great celebration even if she didn’t do anything extraordinary. For it was her birthday! A happy day! Surely, there’s no better gift than to let yourself find joy in every day, no matter the circumstances.
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.