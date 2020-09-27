Rugland: A new mattress sparks excitement

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of staying out all night dancing and waking up early the next morning feeling like a million bucks or keeping a closet full of the latest trends, we shift and as we get older we find more joy than we might like to admit in buying a new washing machine, experimenting with a new air fryer or discovering a new vacuum that really works like a dream. And if you’re like me, you may or may not have a favorite spatula.

My husband and I have been thinking about buying a new mattress for several years. We’ve had our current mattress for 19 years. We shopped around about 4 years ago and found one we liked. Of course, it was the most expensive one so we decided to keep looking. But life got in the way and we stopped looking. So about two years ago we resumed our search and found we still liked the same mattress. But again, we didn’t buy. And again, we stopped looking. Obviously, we should have just bought it.