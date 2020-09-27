Rugland: A new mattress sparks excitement

Instead of staying out all night dancing and waking up early the next morning feeling like a million bucks or keeping a closet full of the latest trends, we shift and as we get older we find more joy than we might like to admit in buying a new washing machine, experimenting with a new air fryer or discovering a new vacuum that really works like a dream. And if you’re like me, you may or may not have a favorite spatula.
My husband and I have been thinking about buying a new mattress for several years. We’ve had our current mattress for 19 years. We shopped around about 4 years ago and found one we liked. Of course, it was the most expensive one so we decided to keep looking. But life got in the way and we stopped looking. So about two years ago we resumed our search and found we still liked the same mattress. But again, we didn’t buy. And again, we stopped looking. Obviously, we should have just bought it.
Recently, after a few lousy night’s sleep I decided to do a little searching online. I googled the best beds for side sleepers and found a consistent list of the same mattresses keep popping up. I now have a list of three choices I’m considering. All of them have a 100-night trial period with free return if not satisfied. The reason we’ve hesitated so long is the worry we won’t make the right choice and it’s a big purchase we plan to live with for many years. But with this kind of guarantee I think I’ve finally found the one.
I’m notorious for drawing out decisions. I research and research all my options. I read reviews. I ask family and friends for their recommendations. Finally after great deliberation, I painstakingly make my selection. Then I inevitably second guess my choice, wondering if I made the right decision.
My husband, on the other hand, is the exact opposite. He usually makes his decisions swiftly and doesn’t look back. So for him to be the one dragging his feet on the mattress decision is extremely out of character.
I must admit, after my period of self-doubt subsides, I’m usually very happy with the decision I made. So my research pays off. But I think my husband is equally as happy with his decisions that take a fraction of the time to make. Neither method is wrong. We’ve just learned it’s usually best if we don’t shop together.
Recently, I was going through a box in my basement and came across a book I’d bought when I was pregnant with my first baby. It was called “Baby Bargains” and compared all the top baby products, everything from strollers to pacifiers. I’d forgotten all about it. Looking back now, it seems silly to have agonized over so many purchases. But at the time it was so crucial to make the “right” choices. I still stand firm that it was important to buy a good car seat and quality crib. But I probably didn’t need to agonize over the best baby bathtub or wipe warmer.
However, for me, part of the fun in making a big purchase does include the research process. Just the same as if I am planning a vacation. A large part of enjoyment is in the planning.
I know it’s a sign I’m not as young and fun as I once was but I really am excited at the thought of finally choosing a mattress. It will necessitate more decisions, such as how to rearrange the bedroom and the purchase of new bedding as the mattress will likely be a different size. But these won’t require any research. My enthusiasm for these additional decisions is, however, further confirmation of how my stage in life has changed but I just don’t care. I’m tired of waking up sore as if I’ve been out dancing all night but instead only to have slept on a tired, old mattress. I simply can’t wait.
Photos from Mason City High School homecoming activities on Friday in Mason City. Aidan Colby and Gabriela Castelan were named King and Queen …
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.
