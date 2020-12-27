Rugland: 2021 can only be an improvement

For many of us 2020 has been the most incredulous year we have ever lived. As we flipped the calendar last January, no one could foresee the year that lay ahead. It was a Leap Year. That alone typically makes the year unique. But as I reflect back, so much transpired this year I had completely forgotten there was a Feb. 29 until just now.
As we turn the calendar to 2021, I thought it might be fun … No, fun is definitely the wrong word. I thought it would be “interesting” to look back on the craziness of 2020. A reminder of all we lived through in this historic year.
The year began with the world’s focus on Prince Harry and Meghan as they stepped down as senior royals and would eventually move to California. It was a rather unprecedented move which garnered global attention. Then we learned of the devastating fires in Australia as they caused immense destruction. Worldwide help was offered through donations and manpower.
But by March, Covid-19 had hit the East and West coast and everything that happened previously in the year became a mere blip on the radar. In North Iowa, in a matter of one week we went from normal life to mass closures of schools and businesses. We didn’t know it at the time but schools would remain closed for the end of the 2019-20 school year.
There were shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and meat. Then as we settled into quarantine life, there were recreational shortages of bicycles, trampolines, backyard pools and exercise equipment. There was even talk of a coin shortage.
Many people turned to TV to help fill their days and nights. New and old TV series and movies were discovered, with the Tiger King most likely the biggest quarantine phenomenon of all.
A previously little known App called Zoom quickly became part of our lives as we video conferenced to stay connected professionally, academically and personally with family and friends.
As if all this wasn’t enough, more unbelievable events added to the list each month.
In May, we learned of Murder Hornets. To my knowledge, they didn’t do much harm but the name definitely got our attention. Then George Floyd was killed. Riots erupted across the country and peaceful protests followed.
In June, a Saharan Dust Cloud made its way to the U.S. causing hazy skies and decreased air quality.
In July, we learned of Plague Squirrels, as a squirrel in Colorado tested positive with the bubonic plague.
In August, people started receiving mysterious packets of unidentified seeds from China. Wildfires raged in California and we learned of a fire tornado. A devastating Derecho swept across Iowa. Essentially the equivalent of a hurricane on land but with no advance warning, the Derecho was a weather event most of us had never heard of.
In the fall, there were a couple sightings of a man flying in a jet pack near LAX airport in California. Then a tall metal monolith was found in the middle of a Utah canyon. At this point, many of us just shrugged as if to say, “Meh, that’s 2020.”
I’m sure I’ve omitted some of the crazy events. But 2020 was indeed a year like no other. We are still living in the COVID-19 reality. Wearing masks, diligent hand washing and sanitizing, and adhering to six feet distancing in public places is a part of our daily life.
Some will describe this year as a disaster, a total Dumpster fire even. But in many ways it was a year like every year. The scenarios looked different but babies were born, couples got engaged and married, students graduated from high school and college. Many great things happened. It was another year lived.
As 2021 begins, vaccinations have begun and we can start to see a light at the end of this long tunnel. After all that’s happened, it can only get better from here. Right?
Addie Rugland is a freelance writer who lives in Northwood with her husband, daughter and son.