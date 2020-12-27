Rugland: 2021 can only be an improvement

For many of us 2020 has been the most incredulous year we have ever lived. As we flipped the calendar last January, no one could foresee the year that lay ahead. It was a Leap Year. That alone typically makes the year unique. But as I reflect back, so much transpired this year I had completely forgotten there was a Feb. 29 until just now.

As we turn the calendar to 2021, I thought it might be fun … No, fun is definitely the wrong word. I thought it would be “interesting” to look back on the craziness of 2020. A reminder of all we lived through in this historic year.

The year began with the world’s focus on Prince Harry and Meghan as they stepped down as senior royals and would eventually move to California. It was a rather unprecedented move which garnered global attention. Then we learned of the devastating fires in Australia as they caused immense destruction. Worldwide help was offered through donations and manpower.

But by March, Covid-19 had hit the East and West coast and everything that happened previously in the year became a mere blip on the radar. In North Iowa, in a matter of one week we went from normal life to mass closures of schools and businesses. We didn’t know it at the time but schools would remain closed for the end of the 2019-20 school year.