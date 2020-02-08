Roommate drama presents housing dilemma

Yes, your feelings are justified. The fact that you have to ask if you have the right to feel them is evidence of how far you will have to go to extract yourself.

If this entire situation has become untenable for you, you could ask your roommate to find other housing. I assume that you have a lease and that you are on it, but she is not. If that is the case, you function more or less as a landlord, and your roommate would be in the apartment on a month-to-month basis. If her personal situation is seriously encroaching on your right to the peaceful enjoyment of your own home, then you could give her 30 days to find other housing.

If you are mostly annoyed by the ethics of her romantic situation and by the fact that she has terrible taste in men, then you should create some distance. If you're out with your roommate and he shows up, you should leave. If he is staying over too often, you should ask your roommate to reduce the amount of time he spends in your home. If he is a threat to her -- or you -- you should call the police.

