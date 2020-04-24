Rhubarb is useful in many recipes and is easy to grow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The tart stalks of rhubarb are used in pies, tarts, sauces, jams, jellies, puddings and punch. Rhubarb is easy to grow and long-lived.

The cultivars Canada Red, Crimson Red, McDonald, and Valentine have attractive red stalks and are good choices for Iowa gardens. Victoria, a green-stalked cultivar, is another reliable performer.

Where should I plant rhubarb?

When planting rhubarb, select a site that receives at least six hours of direct sun each day. Avoid sites near trees and shrubs. Rhubarb will have a difficult time competing for sunlight, water and nutrients when planted near trees and shrubs.

Rhubarb performs best in well-drained, fertile soils that are high in organic matter. Heavy soils can be improved by incorporating organic matter, such as well-rotted barnyard manure or compost. The organic matter improves drainage and reduces the chances of root rot. Work the soil deeply (12-15 inches) and add liberal amounts of manure or compost before planting.

Spring is the best time to plant rhubarb in Iowa. Plants can be purchased at garden centers or from mail-order catalogs. Digging and dividing large existing plants is another source of plants.