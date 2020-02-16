Randall: Reflecting on life's lessons for our birthday

But there’s one birthday ritual I try to keep every year. I take a little time to think about my life’s journey, places I’ve been, people I’ve known, things I’ve learned along the way. Then I ask myself this question: What do I know now that I wish I’d known when I was starting out?

Here in random order is my latest list. I wish I’d known:

My children would grow up healthy and strong to be people that I like as much as love. Had I known this, I’d have gotten more sleep and less gray hair.

We shouldn’t take things so personally. Not everything is about us. We need to give others, and ourselves, a break.

Actions are more important than looks. It’s better to be kind than beautiful. Unless you can manage to be both at once.

Things change. Count on it. The best we can do is change with them, and pray that we are changing for the better.

If you need help, don’t be too proud to ask for it. And if someone needs your help, try not to be too busy to offer it.

It’s OK if somebody doesn’t like you. Chances are, they’re not very likeable themselves.