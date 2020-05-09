NIACC Trail to temporarily close

Anyone getting in Mason City getting in more recreational time during the COVID-19 pandemic will have less trail to hit come Monday.
According to Mason City administrative assistant Pamela Stecker, on May 11 the NIACC Trail will be closed from Eastbrook to NIACC for storm sewer repairs.
The road block is going up on that and is slated to last for about a week. During that time, the city is asking residents to avoid the area.
