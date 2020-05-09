You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NIACC Trail to temporarily close
0 comments
alert top story

NIACC Trail to temporarily close

{{featured_button_text}}
NIACC Trail

Starting Monday, May 11, the NIACC will be temporarily closed to the public for repairs.

Anyone getting in Mason City getting in more recreational time during the COVID-19 pandemic will have less trail to hit come Monday.

According to Mason City administrative assistant Pamela Stecker, on May 11 the NIACC Trail will be closed from Eastbrook to NIACC for storm sewer repairs. 

The road block is going up on that and is slated to last for about a week. During that time, the city is asking residents to avoid the area.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Everyday heroes: North Iowans on the front lines of COVID-19

+2
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
Everyday heroes: Michelle Waters
+2
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
Everyday heroes: Elisa Matson, Mike Matson
+2
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
Everyday heroes: Klepoch family
+2
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
Everyday heroes: Kristin Bass
+2
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy
Everyday heroes: Forest Park Pharmacy

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News