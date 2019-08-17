Those wedding vows of “in sickness and in health” began to take on new meaning for my husband and me this summer. Not that I was “sick,” but my first surgery in 50 years took place only 4 days before my birthday at the end of July. I won’t go into the gory details here, but suffice it to say that I have now joined the rank of millions of women before me who are of “the age” for this surgery. Yup. What a birthday present.
I made sure to tell anyone who would listen that it was my birthday week, hoping for special treatment or even better, a discount at the hospital. No such luck. It was business as usual for everyone at the hospital … but for me, it was a huge deal.
I’m one of those people who avoids seeing the doctor unless it is absolutely crucial. I figure my body can pretty much heal itself. I like to follow “Dr. Mom’s” advice of, “Get more sleep. Sleep cures everything.” Well, maybe almost everything. When pain just doesn’t succumb to sleep, a person has to take the time out for a doctor visit, some tests, yet another doctor visit, and so on and so forth until the inevitable surgery is planned.
Mentally prepared was I and worried mostly about getting the dreaded IV into my arm before the surgery. I’ve had problematic veins all my life, and it takes a magician to get an IV into me successfully. Only two huge tries, some hot towels to coax my veins into appearing, some massaging the veins to plump them up, some embarrassing tears (mine…not the nurse’s), and that dreaded thing was in, and my “mountain” had been climbed…or so I thought.
It turns out the surgery part is easy for the person who is under anesthesia. The only thing I remember is waking up in the recovery room, looking across the room and thinking for sure I was in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” A nurse was taking care of me, and I decided to get chatty, asking her about her life. She said she normally doesn’t talk to many people as they are still so “out of it” in recovery. I told her I’m used to working alone and I value any chance I can get to talk to people.
Fast forward to the trip to my room and my husband getting to see his drugged-up patient. His face lit up like he was seeing a vision of loveliness. I’m pretty sure I was anything but that, but still, a girl never tires of seeing her guy delighted just by the sight of her.
My turn as the patient was a new thing for both of us. I saw Marc immediately after his jaw surgery, and I remember telling my parents, “I’d love him if he had a nose growing out of his forehead…but have you SEEN him?!?” In my short stint as a patient, I recall telling everyone I was sorry for complaining, for asking for more pain meds, or for groaning a little. Whatever I said, that loving husband was sure attentive and right by my side, even staying overnight with me in my hospital room.
I’ve been in enough hospital rooms with family members to last me a lifetime, and I knew that getting a good sleep and a good meal were two things not to expect. However, I had a huge beautiful room at the end of the hall and sleep came easily to me. And honestly, what food wouldn’t be awesome after you have had nothing to eat for about 18 hours? People complain about hospital food, but I felt like I was having a feast.
Come to think about it, some people like to travel and go to a spa for special occasions like their birthday. I had a great modern clean room, people waiting on me hand and foot, and nothing more pressing to do than sleeping and healing. (OK, so I hurt every time I got up out of my bed, and I was awakened for meds and blood tests and walks down the hall. I’m sure life in a spa has some drawbacks as well.)
Here’s to having it behind me…and for having a very “memorable” birthday this year. Here’s for great caretakers like the excellent doctors and nurses right here at MercyOne. Here’s for the husband of the year…and my half-century of staying away from surgery. And here’s hoping that it’ll be at least another 50 years before I have to face an IV again.
