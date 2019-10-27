What would your bathroom counter or cabinet tell about you? Some of our best kept secrets are hidden as close as our bathroom. Lately, I’ve had one very “telling” item sharing prime real estate on my bathroom counter that probably gives away my “old and creaky” age.
Yes, I’ve become a fan of Icy Hot.
I remember my oldest son using this after sore muscles from football, soccer or cross country, so technically, this product might say that I’m an athlete. Just typing those last three words made me stop to laugh.
My athletic endeavors these days revolve around getting dressed. It’s more of a struggle than you’d think. I’m having a major feud with my left shoulder, which seems to want no part of my body anymore. It aches. It twinges. It doesn’t like being stretched to go inside sleeves of my clothing.
Cue the Icy Hot.
This menthol elixir goes on cool and then sinks in deep into my skin to put my shoulder in its Happy Place. I love the way it feels … and perhaps even more than that, I love the way it smells. If you close your eyes and breathe in the Icy Hot, it reminds you of a time when things were simpler … when you were taken care of … perhaps when you also smelled chicken soup as an undertone to the menthol. Icy Hot indeed is reminiscent of a good old blue jar with white and green writing on it.
Who doesn’t remember Vicks VapoRub and the menthol goodness that our moms spread over our backs or chests when we were oh-so-miserable with a cold when we were young? My mom even put a little extra on a Kleenex for me to hold and smell as I drifted off to sleep at night. I loved that little “extra” so much and truly believed that I couldn’t get over a cold without that magic-laden Kleenex.
Many years later, when I was a mom of little boys with colds, of course I carried on the tradition of the Vicks-on-Kleenex. It was a good way to clean off the extra menthol on my hands after rubbing their chests or backs with the VapoRub. Hmm … maybe that tradition was born out of never wasting a bit of anything. Maybe it wasn’t so “magical” after all.
You have free articles remaining.
Isn’t it strange how we look back at childhood memories and see them in a different light? And isn’t it comforting how certain smells will take us right back to those carefree childhood days in just seconds?
I wonder what smells will trigger memories for my sons. I’d like to think the VapoRub memories of being taken care of will carry on with them. I’d also like to think that any time they smell fresh warm cookies, straight from the oven, they will think of me.
I’d like to think that, but who am I kidding? I bought the pre-made cookie slabs, stuck them in the oven and called them “homemade.” I bought the ready-made cookies from the bakery at the grocery store. I bought the ingredients for my husband to make the truly homemade cookies and treats my boys will probably remember most vividly. Oops…there goes the “magic” again.
It’s more likely that both sons will someday be in an office where someone has burned the microwave popcorn and think of me. Maybe their wives will get on a kale chip kick like I once was and they’ll smell that “organic cooked mud” smell that they complained about when I was in my kale experimentation phase.
If I’m lucky, truly lucky, they will be shopping somewhere and happen to find Guerlain’s Samsara, my favorite signature scent of all time, and remember cuddling with me while I rocked them and read bedtime stories to them when they were small.
In my old age, perhaps my future grandchildren will say that their grandma smells like Samsara and Icy Hot.
And I couldn’t hope for anything more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.