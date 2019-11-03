What is it about an unexpected brush with fame that turns some of us into nervous giggling children again? Perhaps if we lived in a big city where it’s the norm to see movie and television stars shopping for groceries alongside us …or a famous athlete pulling up to a stoplight next to us in a car more expensive than our house, we might not be so starstruck. Here in the Midwest, though, it’s our norm to NOT run into that many people we are used to seeing only on the big or small screen. A “famous person sighting” is more of an anomaly.
Flash back to a recent weekend when my extended family met at a restaurant in northeast Iowa. We had an awesome time laughing and eating in the jam-packed place. Food and family always makes an excellent combination in any case. As we prepared to leave, several of us made the trek to the other side of the restaurant for a quick bathroom break before hitting the road.
Of course, my boys made fun of me, as they are prone to do. “Look! There she goes again! Mom always waits until we’re ready to walk out the door, and THEN she chooses to go to the bathroom!” Ha ha, boys. Wait until you get to be a middle-aged woman on blood pressure meds and then we’ll see who’s laughing. I made a beeline toward the women’s room, vowing I’d hurry so quickly that I’d be back before my family left the table.
Just as I opened the door after what I felt was one of my “record times” in the women’s room, I almost ran into my sister, niece and mother. “I HAVE to tell you something,” my sister, Jen, said under her breath as she pushed me back into the women’s room. My first thought was, “What have my boys done now?” And then I remembered they are no longer young children, but responsible young men. I prepared myself for something really shocking.
“Derek from ‘The Bachelor’ is out there!” Jen sputtered.
“Derek?” I answered. “I can’t remember who Derek is.”
“You know … the one who dated Demi on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ before she dated her girlfriend!” Jen said.
“Oh yeah!!” I answered. I was prepared for news of a calamity and this was pleasant news in comparison. “How do you know?”
Jen explained that she saw a man who looked just like Derek, but a lot older, and then looked at the rest of his table, and “oh-my-gosh-there-was-Derek-sitting-at-the-table-with-his-family!!!”
My niece was super excited; Jen was as giddy as a kid in a candy store, and Mom seemed to be plotting her greeting to Derek as she disappeared into a stall. My oldest son’s girlfriend then came into the women’s room, wondering why we were just standing in the entrance. We must have looked like kids who just got caught doing something wrong.
“We want to give him his privacy,” Jen said. “He’s probably sick of people gawking at him wherever he goes. Just take a peek at him really quickly as we walk by.”
Knowing my niece is always up for an adventure, I told her that she should get a selfie with him. “Aww! I left my phone at the table!” she said.
I had my phone in hand ready to give to her, and then she said, “Ummm … no. I’m not that kind of person.”
“Yes, you are!” I said, pushing my phone on her.
My sister suddenly decided to be responsible and told us we should just walk out and peek at his booth to see him as we walked by. “I’m kind of worried about what Mom is going to say to him, though,” she whispered to me. Mom does whatever she wants and strikes up conversations with anyone.
“She probably won’t be able to see him,” I said to Jen, and then we began plotting the order of who would lead the others out of the women’s room past Derek’s table.
“You go first,” Jen told her daughter.
“I’m not going first. You go!” my niece told me.
“I don’t even know where his table is!” I answered.
“What are we doing?” asked my son’s girlfriend.
I really wish I had a video clip of this whole episode. We don’t usually get this excited about anything. We ARE Lutheran, you know …
Jen finally agreed to go first, and our little entourage left the women’s room. We walked nonchalantly, as if we were used to seeing famous people every time we had a family gathering. I scanned the tables, wondering where Derek was, and then my sister broke the news … “His family is just leaving the restaurant!!”
Apparently, our plotting time cut into our Derek viewing time.
When we got back to our table, we had a good laugh, and my husband, of all people, gained some new respect. “That was Derek from ‘The Bachelor?!?’ Oh yeah, I just peed next to his father in the men’s room!”
Talk about “brushes with fame." Only in Iowa.
