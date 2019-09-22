I finally saw one of the movies I’ve been dying to see. You might guess which one it was if you’re aware of my strong affinity for dogs … and especially golden retrievers. Watching "The Art of Racing in the Rain" was like a little gift to dog lovers and people lovers as well.
Based on the book by Garth Stein, this movie didn’t disappoint in the least. For my fellow bibliophiles, it so often happens that we read a book and are let down by the movie that sometimes follows. Not the case here at all. Maybe it was the fact that Milo Ventimiglia (of "This is Us" fame currently) played the starring role of Denny, a race car driver who related the techniques he used on the racetrack to those he used in life. Maybe it was the voice of Kevin Costner who shared the thoughts of Denny’s golden retriever, Enzo. Maybe it was the way Enzo’s thoughts resonated with me and made me think of my two golden retrievers, Bella and Tess, and my son’s golden, Max (as well as our beloved first golden, Maddie).
Whatever the case, this movie hit me like a ton of bricks, and I went through my Kleenexes as well as the extra napkins I grabbed with my popcorn. There’s a line that a woman says in the movie with a response that is oh-so-true in a golden retriever’s case. She said, “I’m not really a dog person.” The reply from Denny, Enzo’s owner: “Well, he’s really more person than dog.”
Even as I sit at my laptop typing this column, I have three “people” (canine as they may be) “helping” me. Many times I type with tears running down my face, and I have instant consolation when that first tear formulates. Other times I sit and ponder my next thought, with my eyes looking out toward our back yard and my fingers still posed on my keys. All of a sudden, I feel a furry head poking under one of my arms, and a little break to love on one of my “colleagues” ensues. Just like Enzo in the movie, Bella and Tess seem to have that sixth sense about what I need even before I realize it myself.
This is what makes having a house full of tufts of dog hair, a carpet that is threadbare in some parts because of “the art of racing in our dining room,” and a social schedule that revolves around worrying about our dogs really worth it. How is it that we are so willing to overlook the negatives to totally love these family members we were lucky enough to choose? If you’re not a dog lover, you will never understand.
You also wouldn’t understand the nose prints on the windows, the scratched off finish on our window sills, or the need for owning multiple lint rollers. You may not be a fan of the way a golden wants to slowly crawl up on your lap to lay her head on your shoulder, and you may certainly be averse to sloppy wet kisses on any part of your body.
If you knew me “way back when,” you probably couldn’t imagine I would ever grow into loving these things myself. Mark my words: I don’t actually “love” the extra dog hair, the scratched-up surfaces in our house or our threadbare carpets, but I DO love my dogs. They are indeed “more people than dogs.” And what’s more … they don’t talk back like people do.
I often give them the voice they don’t have. Actually, as I’m working on a great conclusion for this piece, a cold wet nose just touched my right elbow, perhaps cluing me in on what is being “thought of” now. “Just wrap it up already. The sun is shining and I just saw a squirrel through the window. Let’s go for a walk. And then take my mom and my sister out after me. And hug me. You haven’t hugged me for like FOREVER. Oh wait, you just hugged me five minutes ago. You are my best. You are the greatest. I love you so much. Oh my gosh … SQUIRREL!”
Now out through the threadbare carpet full of dog hair we go.
