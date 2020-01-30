Mom worries about 'fat shaming' her son

Start with asking him to chop vegetables for the family salads. Move on to making omelets, fajitas, and breads (which are surprisingly fun to make). Distinguishing between "whole" foods and processed foods will help him to make basic informed choices about his own eating. But should you force him to log his eating, with you watching over his shoulder? I don't think you should.

Be honest with your son about how your parents treated you, and how you felt about it. Tell him you want to pass along a healthier message.

He will be out of the house soon and on his own. If he feels knowledgeable, competent, and in control of his own choices, he'll be prepared for the ramen years. (And, by the way, there are times when a good brisket is totally worth its weight in calories.)

Your son might like trying recipes from "The I Don't Know How to Cook Book: 300 Great Recipes You Can't Mess Up!" by Mary-Lane Kamberg (2015, Adams Media).

Dear Amy: My nearly 30-year-old daughter has developed some poor social habits and I am not sure if it is appropriate to offer advice or let her continue down this path.