MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center offers both during and after your cancer treatment.
Once your cancer treatment is completed, your care continues through the MercyOne Cancer Center Survivorship Clinic. You'll be provided with a written treatment summary and survivorship care plan. This includes an evaluation and information on the prevention of late effects of your cancer treatment, resources for dealing with long-term effects, and counseling on healthy lifestyle behaviors. We continue to partner with your oncologist and primary care provider to ensure that your survivorship needs are met. Concerns that cancer survivors may encounter are:
- pain
- fatigue
- fear of recurrence
- living with uncertainty
- neuropathy
- bone loss
- sexual dysfunction
- heart problems
- memory issues
- lymphedema
- risk for recurrent or new cancer
We work with you to assess and manage any late/long term effects and provide support to promote your future health.
Cancer risk assessment and genetic counseling are also offered at MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center.
You have free articles remaining.
After obtaining a personal and family history we can determine the risk of cancer, educate and counsel you about the risk factors passed down through your family. We educate and counsel you about the cancer risk factors passed down through your family. If appropriate, review of genetic testing options as well as potential limitations, risks and benefits of testing is discussed. We'll provide you with a personalized cancer risk management plan. Your plan may include lifestyle modifications to reduce cancer risk, increased surveillance for cancer and/or consideration of medicines or other strategies to reduce risk of developing cancer. We work with anyone who has a personal or family history of cancer wanting to better understand their cancer risk and seeking ways to decrease chances of developing cancer.
You may wish to consider cancer risk assessment based on the following criteria:
- Personal/family history of cancer diagnosis at age 50 or younger
- Personal/family history of more than one cancer diagnosis
- Personal/family history of usually rare cancers (ovarian, pancreatic, peritoneal, etc)
- Multiple people on the same side of your family have had cancer. This includes brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins
- Known cancer gene mutation in a family member
Make your appointment by calling 641-428-6516.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.