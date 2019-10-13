{{featured_button_text}}

As a certified mastectomy fitter, Sarah Zacharias is available to help patients following breast cancer surgery. MercyOne Rehabilitation Services, located at MercyOne Cheslea Creek Health Plaza, offers many options for prosthesis and garments to ensure you have the product to match your individual needs.

Approximately four to six weeks following surgery and after being released from your doctor's care, you can make an appointment at MercyOne Rehabilitation Services. An important part of your recovery is to feel confident and comfortable. We have a variety of bra styles and breast fillers to recreate your silhouette. Insurance plans or Medicare often cover our services.

Your one-on-one personalized appointment will help you on your journey to feeling your best. Schedule an appointment by calling 641-428-7498.

