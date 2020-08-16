Mason City church finds meaning in its garden

In the middle of the Sermon on the Mount, a collection of sayings and teachings ascribed to Jesus Christ that emphasize a certain way of living morally, there are some green-thumb verses that appear.
"And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these," the verses read. The point being that even the greatest of kings, with all of their wealth and wisdom, doesn't have the simple, elegant grace of a wildflower in bloom. There are riches to be found irrespective of money.
Charles City resident Roger Ramthun found some of that naturalistic joy in his own life and, with a bit of help, transmitted it not just to members of his congregation at Messiah Lutheran in Mason City but even passersby.
Outside the church, at 2620 Fourth St. SE, there's a landscape that features roses, hydrangeas, burning bushes and little devil ninebark bushes. All of it carefully manicured. And all of it bearing some Biblical significance.
"We (Roger and his wife Sue) made the plan and I decided everything we put in this landscape, let’s have it be a name of something Jesus taught us in the Bible. So everything in that landscape is there because of something in the Bible," Ramthun said about the landscape.
So those roses? An illustration of the urging in the Sermon on the Mount on how to see the world. The hydrangeas? Their particular shade is meant to symbolize purity, specifically that of Jesus. The burning bush or "winged spindle" goes back to the days of Moses wandering in the desert. And the little devil ninebark? Well it's a reminder of sorts that ugliness, devilish or otherwise, is never far away.
"The landscaping out there is really beautiful but if you are able to take a copy of the meaning of each one of those plants, it really brings home what God is all about," Messiah Lutheran congregation president Richard Thomas said about the finished garden.
Though Ramthun spent his career as a teacher, his retirement has been dominated more by horticulture.
"I know a lot about plants and the right plants to plant and how to take care of diseases. It’s just a fun thing to learn," he said about the discipline. To Ramthun, it's one of the easier ways to take something and beautify it. It's transformation on a small, quiet scale.
Perhaps part of the interest is a familial thing. Ramthun's father-in-law, Griffith Buck, was a professor at Iowa State University who developed more than 80 breeds of roses that are capable of withstanding brutal Iowa winters. Buck's own work was respected enough that, as a page on Iowa State's website notes, "The Buck roses are the proprietary property of the Iowa State University Research Foundation." A collection of those roses are even featured at the Reiman Gardens in Ames.
"I enjoyed talking with him, working with him," Ramthun said of Buck. He was a mentor for Ramthun.
Even before the landscape at Messiah Lutheran, Ramthun was able to do work for a church that's very meaningful in his life. Some of his ancestors actually helped build Immanuel Church in Rockwell City more than 100 years ago and in his own time Ramthun honored that by crafting a memorial landscape. "My ancestors built that church and I thought that would be a good thing to do. To give back," he said.
With such work, Ramthun is relatively humble. He's quick to point out that a former student, Jeff Otto, who works as a florist in Charles City, helped with the designs for the garden at Messiah and actually planted a good deal of it because Ramthun is partially handicapped and isn't able to do certain work. Even as Thomas calls it "awesome" and a beautiful surprise for members, Ramthun defers.
"We’ve had so many people give us compliments about it but I’m not a bragger," he said. "We just felt it in our hearts to help this church. We donated it just because of our love for Jesus and our church congregation."
