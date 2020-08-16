Mason City church finds meaning in its garden

So those roses? An illustration of the urging in the Sermon on the Mount on how to see the world. The hydrangeas? Their particular shade is meant to symbolize purity, specifically that of Jesus. The burning bush or "winged spindle" goes back to the days of Moses wandering in the desert. And the little devil ninebark? Well it's a reminder of sorts that ugliness, devilish or otherwise, is never far away.

"The landscaping out there is really beautiful but if you are able to take a copy of the meaning of each one of those plants, it really brings home what God is all about," Messiah Lutheran congregation president Richard Thomas said about the finished garden.

Though Ramthun spent his career as a teacher, his retirement has been dominated more by horticulture.

"I know a lot about plants and the right plants to plant and how to take care of diseases. It’s just a fun thing to learn," he said about the discipline. To Ramthun, it's one of the easier ways to take something and beautify it. It's transformation on a small, quiet scale.