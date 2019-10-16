While most doctors don't hesitate to recommend regular mammograms for women, it's easier said than done for those who are uninsured or cannot afford one.
To improve access to breast and cervical cancer screening, Congress passed the Breast and Cervical Cancer Mortality Prevention Act of 1990, which directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. The program funds 70 grantees – all 50 states, the District of Columbia, six U.S. territories, and 13 American Indian/Alaska Native tribes or tribal organizations.
In 2000, Congress passed the Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Treatment Act, which allowed states to offer women who are diagnosed with cancer in the program access to treatment through Medicaid.
Through this program, the CDC helps low-income, uninsured, and underinsured women gain access to timely breast and cervical cancer screening, diagnostic, and treatment services. It also provides patient navigation services to help women overcome barriers and get timely access to quality care.
Since 1991, National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program-funded programs have:
- Served more than 5.4 million women.
- Provided more than 13 million breast and cervical cancer screening examinations.
- Diagnosed 65,879 invasive breast cancers and 21,126 pre-malignant breast lesions.
- Diagnosed 4,524 invasive cervical cancers and 207,727 pre-malignant cervical lesions, of which 39% were high-grade.
About 11.1% of U.S. women are eligible for the free or low-cost cervical cancer screening, and about 9.8% are eligible for breast cancer screening. In 2012, the program served 6.5% of eligible women for cervical cancer screening and 10.6% of those eligible for breast cancer screening.
You may be eligible for free or low-cost screenings if you meet these qualifications:
- You have no insurance, or your insurance does not cover screening exams.
- Your yearly income is at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.
- You are between 40 and 64 years of age for breast cancer screening.
- You are between 21 and 64 years of age for cervical cancer screening.
- Certain women who are younger or older may qualify for screening services.
Iowa's Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program is part of the Care for Yourself program run by the Iowa Department of Public Health, 321 E. 12th St., Des Moines. For more information, call 800-369-2229 or 515-242-6067.
The Care for Yourself program services are part of a national program that helps reduce risks from breast, cervical, and cardiovascular health issues. To reduce your risk, you must have screening tests. The Care for Yourself program has local staff that can help you schedule: clinical breast exams, mammograms, pelvic exams, Pap tests, and height and weight measurements, blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose tests to check your heart disease risk.
The Care for Yourself program also offers cardiovascular services within 10 program service areas called the WISEWOMAN program. The WISEWOMAN program checks for heart disease risk factors and in addition, you may also receive education, goal-setting and referrals to community-based programs that support physical activity, healthy eating, smoking cessation and lower your health risks.
To find out if you qualify for a free or low-cost mammogram and Pap test and where to get screened, call 800-369-2229.
