Lost love letters should be returned to sender

Dear Jealous: Jealousy isn't always a bad thing, but it is often flung in a partner's direction like an accusation, instead of it being the reasonable and justified response to a specific situation.

You might as well cop to feeling this way: "Jealous? You bet I am, buster." This doesn't mean that he has done anything wrong (or that she has), but that he is a desirable guy, and she is a newly single woman taking a four-hour road trip just to say hi.

The real concern would be if she (or he) insisted on excluding you. Neither of them has.

Attend this dinner, behave like a sophisticated and confident person, laugh at all of their inside jokes, ask pointed questions about work and family, think of people you could fix her up with -- and suss this out.

Your Spidey sense should tell you whether you've got a real problem, or whether this is perhaps a case of someone (her) exploring a new territory, only to find that there is a sturdy flag already planted there.

Dear Amy: I'm the child of an older dad -- a man who people assumed was my grandfather.

I simply corrected people and let them be embarrassed all by themselves.