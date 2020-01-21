Long-ago abuse brings on questions now

Should I ask her about it, and if so, how? I don't want to bring up painful memories for her in order to alleviate my own guilt.

-- Bad Friend

Dear Bad Friend: Your plaintive question is yet another example of how the impact of sexual assault ripples outward. Sexual assault has been much in the news lately, not because it is happening more often, but because we are finally talking about it!

Yes, you should talk to your friend. When you don't know how to say something, you can start with: "I'm not really sure how to say this..." You do not want to offload all of your feelings of guilt. You DO want to create a safe space for her to say whatever she wants to say, including, possibly, "I really don't want to talk about this."

Because you two do not maintain regular verbal contact, send a text: "Hey, I have something I want to talk to you about. Can you set aside some time so we can have a private call?"

Tolerate some silence. Tell your friend, "I love you; you are important to me. I hate the fact that you were hurt." If she says, "Oh, I never think about it," then you can respond, "Well, I've felt bad about this for a long time, and I hope you're OK."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}