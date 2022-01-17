Local experts talk resolutions and how to keep them

It's Jan. 16 and you're already looking at your New Year's resolution in the rearview mirror.

Join the crowd.

One in four Americans are likely to make a New Year's resolution, according to a Economist/YouGov poll. And one quarter of those who did make a resolution, made one to live healthier.

But a study by the University of Scranton notes about 8 percent of those who make resolutions actually keep them.

"It sounds like an easy promise to make in the beginning," said Christopher Hager of Anastasi Counseling Services in Mason City. "Living a healthier lifestyle is attainable for anyone, but after the first six weeks, resolutions have a tendency to discontinue."

A major contributor to abandoning resolutions is the type of goals set.

“(People) set expectations that are too high or goals that are not achievable,” said Erin Aude, clinical director at Mason City Mental Health & Behavioral Health Services.

Hager suggests following the SMART rule of goal setting: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely.

“If we go in with general ideas, it is less likely to succeed. It also needs to be realistic for the person. Making a goal to exercise daily after the new year is not going to last if (they) only worked out three times in the last 6 months,” Hager said.

“A lot of people find it helpful and motivating to include a friend to help hold you accountable,” Aude said. And to remain motivated, breaking down a big goal, such as losing 40 pounds, into smaller goals that can be tracked over a period of time, like five pounds every month for eight months.

For those who have chosen the vague resolution to “be healthy” in 2022, there are way to get a little more specific. The first step is to establish goals based on what an individual needs, which is precisely what both Hager and Aude do with new clients. Independent time, structure, exercise, and identifying what makes us feel “fulfilled” are a few of the basic needs Hager gave as an example for improving mental health. Experimenting, a warm bath, sunshine, vitamins, going for a walk, spending time with loved ones, and gratitude journaling are just a few tips that Mental Health America gives to improve mental health.

Others may look to the kitchen when thinking about being healthy.

“Healthy eating practices start with a shift in your viewpoint on eating in general,” Clear Lake Community School’s Food Service Director, Julie Udelhofen said. “If you view food as a fuel for the wondrous machine that is your body, then you can see the need to feed it the highest quality food you can.”

Udelhofen recognizes how difficult it can be to change eating habits, but “when you become accustomed to eating clean, you quickly notice how much better you feel so that the fatty, sugary foods are not as appealing as they once were,” she said.

“There is a huge misconception that healthy food is more expensive. I believe the bigger problem with eating wholesome foods is that it takes more planning, preparation time and may not taste as good as most fast foods - when just starting out,” Udelhofen said.

Udelhofen also says measuring your servings will give you an idea of what your body needs daily. Apps like MyFitnessPal and HyVee Healthie Account help track meals and exercise.

Tracking exercise can be difficult for those who have decided to begin exercising regularly. NIP personal trainer Jeff Arends said when it comes to exercising in a gym, set a goal and learn how to achieve it.

"I see so many people join a gym for the New Year, and then they come in and don't know what to do. Whether it be a friend, family member, personal trainer, there's a lot of resources to seek out to achieve your goals," Arends said.

Setting a realistic timeline is also important, Arends said. People are more likely to give up after trying to lose weight in unhealthy ways, but "if we just set a realistic timeline of our goals, it takes the pressure off ourselves so you're not so stressed about meeting those goals."

Derek Saltou of Chiron Crossfit echoes that advice.

"If you do anything consistently, you're gonna see change. The goal for me is to teach people how to develop a process of getting there," he said. "People need to stop doing these fad diets. Short term its great, but it's not sustainable. They need to do something that is ultimately sustainable, and is going to get them to the end goal. But that requires creating a process."

Saltou believes that doing things consistently that add value to your life is important. He says forcing yourself to lose weight as quickly as possible isn't sustainable and won't work long term.

"You deserve to be happy, you deserve to feel good about yourself, you deserve to wake up in the morning and not be disgusted by what you see in the mirror," he said.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

