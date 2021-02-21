Like the cat lawyer video? Watch more, experts say

“I think we forget that,” she said. “We’re pretty good at adapting to hard things, but we have just had layers and layers of them.”

By this time, she said, most people have developed coping strategies. “I think we also probably aren’t aware of the toll that all of this adaptation has taken on our bodies and our minds and our mental health.”

While under stress, our bodies ramp up production of hormones that help us respond. But it’s helpful to give the body a reminder to not constantly hold onto a chronic stress response, Carter said.

A funny or silly video is a reminder that even things that seem stressful — a mistake in an important meeting — can turn out OK.

“We can’t pay attention to everything all at the same time all at the same level of focus,” she said. “Laughing or engaging in other activities that are pleasurable help actually give the body a feedback system that it’s OK to relax and it’s OK to recover.”

So watch more videos. Plan breaks in your day for a few breaths, or a few laughs.

And use the videos as a way to socially interact, she suggested. Most of us are unable to see our friends or colleagues regularly. Setting up a phone or video chat might feel like more unwanted screen time.