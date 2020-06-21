Hovland: Thugs used protest as shield for looting, violence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Is there anger and sorrow for the death of George Floyd? Should those officers who had a hand in killing this man be held accountable? Yes. Should innocent lives be lost by protests? Should businesses suffer by the protests? No.

Our First Amendment in the United States Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Peaceably is the "key" word. When these peaceful protests turn into riots, with looting, arson, and beating innocent people up, the line in the sand needs to be drawn. In Las Vegas, 29-year-old officer Shay Mikalonis was trying to control a crowd that was getting unruly by throwing bottles and rocks at officers. He was shot and is paralyzed. Or, in St. Louis, retired police officer David Dorn died on the sidewalk, after being shot by a rioter. He had given 38 years to the force, working security for his friend who owned the pawn shop. How about the elderly couple who lived above his shop in Rochester, NY. They were both brutally beaten, with two by fours, in broad daylight, for protecting their property. These are lives, too. These are just a few examples out of hundreds of attacks on innocent civilians.