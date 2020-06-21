Hovland: Thugs used protest as shield for looting, violence

Is there anger and sorrow for the death of George Floyd? Should those officers who had a hand in killing this man be held accountable? Yes. Should innocent lives be lost by protests? Should businesses suffer by the protests? No.
Our First Amendment in the United States Constitution states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Peaceably is the "key" word. When these peaceful protests turn into riots, with looting, arson, and beating innocent people up, the line in the sand needs to be drawn. In Las Vegas, 29-year-old officer Shay Mikalonis was trying to control a crowd that was getting unruly by throwing bottles and rocks at officers. He was shot and is paralyzed. Or, in St. Louis, retired police officer David Dorn died on the sidewalk, after being shot by a rioter. He had given 38 years to the force, working security for his friend who owned the pawn shop. How about the elderly couple who lived above his shop in Rochester, NY. They were both brutally beaten, with two by fours, in broad daylight, for protecting their property. These are lives, too. These are just a few examples out of hundreds of attacks on innocent civilians.
Businesses were destroyed; small businesses and corporate businesses. It didn’t matter to the rioters. Over $55 million in property alone in Minneapolis was destroyed. Dr. Ali Barbarawi who owns a dental practice at the corner of Chicago and Lake Street lost everything. His business was burned to the ground. He told reporters that the street looked like a war zone. Everything is gone. Or in Atlanta, thousands of miles away, clothing store owner Zola Dias says that his store was looted and vandalized. There is nothing left and he doesn’t know how to move forward. He, along with many others, doesn’t think insurance will cover this. Even, if some business owners do receive reimbursement, starting over from scratch may be too much for them.
Our country is being attacked by thugs who are using the protests as their shield. It’s the Wild Wild West and a free for all. It needs to end, today! Even George Floyd’s family stood up and told the public that his brother would not want violent riots. He stood at the memorial site with thousands of flowers, signs, candles and cards and said, “That’s not gonna bring my brother back. I understand y’all are upset. If I’m not over here blowing stuff up. If I’m not over here messing up my community. What are y’all doing? What are y’all doing?”
This tragic and senseless killing by a bad cop should bring change. Positive change. It can’t and should not label all cops across this country as bad. That’s just simply not true, and it’s not fair. Decisions need to be made. Roundtables need to happen; with people from all walks of life in order to gather the most important input so that Minneapolis can move forward.
I am proud of the peaceful protest that happened in my hometown. We need more of these!
Barbara Hovland is the founder of Justice For Our Iowa Children and the president of the Northern Lights Alliance For the Homeless.
