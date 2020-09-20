Hovland: Speak up about child sex abuse, human trafficking

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On August 21, a small, but mighty group of citizens joined me for a peaceful walk to bring awareness to child sex abuse and human trafficking. We walked down Delaware Avenue, looping around to the County Courthouse, where we stopped to pray and speak.

Here is an excerpt from my speech. “According to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, after drug dealing, human trafficking is tied with arms dealing as the second-largest criminal industry in the world, generating about $32 billion a year. The average age that U.S. citizens are first used for commercial sex is 12-14.

WHO did a story in 2016 and states that human trafficking touches nearly every town in Iowa. It’s often hard for people to believe it’s happening in their own community. Their pictures and description get posted to websites, one example, Backpage. Polk County saw a 45% increase in the number of persons being offered for sale, during the NCAA tournaments. Another example is the Iowa State Fair. They are not trafficked at the fair, but the area surrounding, i.e. hotels, apartments, etc. I-35 and I-80 is a prime location for trafficking.

As of August 20, 2020, on the iowasexoffender.gov website, there are 5,988 registered sex offenders in Iowa. 75 of those are unlocated or missing.