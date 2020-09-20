Hovland: Speak up about child sex abuse, human trafficking

On August 21, a small, but mighty group of citizens joined me for a peaceful walk to bring awareness to child sex abuse and human trafficking. We walked down Delaware Avenue, looping around to the County Courthouse, where we stopped to pray and speak.
Here is an excerpt from my speech. “According to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, after drug dealing, human trafficking is tied with arms dealing as the second-largest criminal industry in the world, generating about $32 billion a year. The average age that U.S. citizens are first used for commercial sex is 12-14.
WHO did a story in 2016 and states that human trafficking touches nearly every town in Iowa. It’s often hard for people to believe it’s happening in their own community. Their pictures and description get posted to websites, one example, Backpage. Polk County saw a 45% increase in the number of persons being offered for sale, during the NCAA tournaments. Another example is the Iowa State Fair. They are not trafficked at the fair, but the area surrounding, i.e. hotels, apartments, etc. I-35 and I-80 is a prime location for trafficking.
As of August 20, 2020, on the iowasexoffender.gov website, there are 5,988 registered sex offenders in Iowa. 75 of those are unlocated or missing.
Currrently, Iowa law states; ‘Criminal charges in child sex abuse cases must be brought within 15 years after the victim turns 18. Civil cases are four years.’ Children are powerless-many block out their abuse. Pedophiles ‘groom’ their victims and convince them that it is okay or normal. It can take years of therapy for a victim to realize they were abused, and it wasn’t their fault. The average age for an abuse victim to come forward is 52, and only about 12% of sex abuse cases ever get reported. Pedophiles know the Statute of Limitations in their state, and use it to their advantage.
Pedophilia is NOT a sexual preference and it should never be legal. In 2018, a TED speaker, Mirijam Heine, stated “Pedophilia is a natural sex orientation and that it is like any other sexual orientation.” MAP Pride (minor-attracted people) is a movement that appears on underground social media sites, Tumblr. MAP accounts appear to have children’s cartoon characters as their profile pictures. If you don’t believe MAP’s exist, go to B4Uact.org. Here is their mission statement, ‘To publicly promote professional services and resources for self-identified individuals who are sexually attracted to children’. ‘Diversity is recognized and respected’ as their Values. In 2011, B4Uact.org held a conference in Baltimore to ‘normalize’ pedophilia. A group of researchers from prominent U.S. universities were in attendance and according to their website, their goal was to discuss ways to revise the American Psychological Association classification of pedophilia.
As we live in the current environment with Covid-19 in the news cycle, constantly, I wonder why our media and society will not speak about the daily cases of child sexual abuse and human trafficking. Is it because the topic is so horrendous, that if we hear about it and are forced to acknowledge it is truly happening, then we must ‘deal’ with it and find a solution? Why is this not considered a pandemic? Thousands of innocent children every year in this country suffer and die.
Barbara Hovland is the founder of Justice For Our Iowa Children and the president of the Northern Lights Alliance For the Homeless.
