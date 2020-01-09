Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): View the whole scenario before you decide to take action. There is much to consider if you don't want to make an enemy or cause a ruckus. You are best to put your energy into physical improvements and romantic gestures. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what's in your best interest. Whether it has to do with health, money or legal concerns, make decisions that suit you, not someone else. A change to the way or where you live will have a positive impact on your life. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Show everyone what you can do. Step up and display your skills, knowledge and experience. Positive change will be a direct result of what you do to convince others to support your actions and your goals. Romance is on the rise. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will be difficult to control. Accept the changes going on around you, and it will be much easier to make the most out of whatever situation you face. In the end, whatever unfolds will be to your benefit. 3 stars