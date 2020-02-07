Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Complete what you start, and ease any guilt you may have about going out and having some well-deserved downtime. A chance to improve your surroundings or make a move will lift your spirits. An unexpected financial gain looks promising. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Solicit help. Delegate what you want others to do, and offer praise for any assistance you receive. A positive attitude will make it much easier to reach your goal and to connect with supportive people. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what's offered as well as the consequence of any change you want to make. Someone you trust to help you get ahead will be interested in taking credit for your ideas and hard work. Protect against being used. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let your emotions crush your plans. Concentrate on being creative and using your skills to help you reach your objectives. Spending time with someone you love will improve your relationship and boost your confidence. Personal gain looks promising. 3 stars