Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An innovative plan will help you gain support. The information offered will be a reminder to practice moderation and frugality. Listen to an offer, and consider if you should join forces or do your own thing. Romance is featured. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make changes for the right reason. You want to head into next year with as little baggage as possible. Conversations with the people who matter most to you will help resolve any issues you might have or uncertainty that prevails. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You don't have to stand alone. Reach out to people you care about, and make an agreement to help one another move forward next year. A physical improvement will get you ready to bring in the new year fashionably. Romance is featured. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your energy to work for you. A creative endeavor will change the direction you take. A partnership looks promising and will encourage you to get involved in organizations next year that could benefit from what you have to offer. 3 stars