Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Interact with people who have something interesting to offer. Someone you encounter will spark your interest and prompt you to make changes to the way you live or do things. Romance is in the stars and will improve your life. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think before you act. A misleading situation, coupled with someone hustling you, will push you in a direction you shouldn't head. Be aware of the changes taking place around you, and consider if you want to be a part of what's going on. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll get a different perspective on life, where you want to go next and how you see yourself spending the next chapter of your life. If you're going to find peace and happiness, live your dream, not someone else's. Spiritual growth is encouraged. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make decisions that fit into your schedule, and consider your plans. If you let someone tempt you with something that sounds too good to be valid, you will be disappointed in the outcome. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. 2 stars