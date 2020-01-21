Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take demonstrative action, and you will capture the spotlight. Don't be shy or too proud to ask for help. Concentrate on the result, and enjoy the process of seeing your plans through from start to finish. Simplicity is encouraged. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Address any financial issues that surface. Keeping on top of debt and monitoring what you spend will help ease stress and encourage you to live within your means. Don't let someone take advantage of you. You can't buy love. Offer kindness, not cash. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Procrastinate, and you will end up missing out on an excellent opportunity. Look to someone you respect for guidance, and partner with whoever can contribute at least as much as you, if not more. Don't give in to emotional manipulation. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Visit someone or a place that motivates and inspires you. Take a different approach to how you use your skills. Change your mind or your direction if that's what will help you reach your goal. 3 stars