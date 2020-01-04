Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take better care of you and the people you love. Stop worrying about what you cannot change, and focus on what you can do to improve your relationships, surroundings and attitude. Positive thoughts promote high returns. Live in the moment. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you feel passionate about something or someone, speak up. It's up to you to make things happen. Use your emotions to emphasize your feelings and to encourage others to do the same. Out of truth comes positive change and new beginnings. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what you want, what you have and where you are heading. Work diligently behind the scenes to ensure that you don't neglect an important detail that could set you back. Personal improvements will be recognized and complimented. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Lend a helping hand, and you will get something unexpected in return. Exclusive partnerships look promising, and the possibilities should be discussed to ensure that you are on the same page. Favors and personal gain are apparent. 4 stars