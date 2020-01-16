Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to detail. Work alone to avoid interference. High energy and concentration will help you complete what you start. Stick to your game plan, even if someone tries to convince you to expand. Play safe and by the rules. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take precautions when dealing with unfamiliar people. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don't want to do. Attending a seminar or trade show will be informative. Use your brain to get what you want. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Maintain control. Discuss your ideas with someone influential. A financial investment you make will not be a safe bet. Listen and learn, but don't make a promise you'll regret. Spend more time on self-improvement and less trying to change someone. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an opportunity to work or travel with someone you like to be around. Refuse to let an emotional matter ruin your day. Don't let what someone does upset you. If you aren't happy with a deal, back away. 2 stars