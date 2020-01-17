Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take more time to figure out what you should or want to do next. If you act impulsively, you will face emotional repercussions. Look at every angle, and you'll come up with an exciting way to counter a problem someone poses. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Honesty may be at risk if you get into an emotional discussion with someone close to you. If you don't feel you can be frank, you are best to say nothing at all. Uncertainty regarding a potential job is likely. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll have too many choices. Not everyone you deal with will be honorable. Traveling and educational pursuits are in your best interest. Information you pick up directly from the source will help you avoid making a mistake. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participation will lead to an infusion of great ideas and plans. Children and older friends or relatives will offer a unique take on a situation that is bothering you. A romantic plan will improve your love life. Share your feelings. 5 stars