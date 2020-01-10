Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't leave any room for complaints. Take care of responsibilities, and get on with your day. If someone wants to start a fight, refuse to take part. Use your time wisely, and don't spend more than you can afford. Make personal improvements. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change if it will help you take advantage of a unique opportunity. Speak up about your feelings, intentions and plans, and you will get positive feedback from someone who can help you turn your dream into a reality. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your charm, looks and finesse to get what you want. Compliments and incentives will encourage others to help you. Taking physical action will help you get things done on time. Romance will make a difference in the response you receive. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If something is bothering you, speak up and air your feelings. The only way to get past a situation is to communicate. Good relationships with the one or ones you love will make a difference to the way your day unfolds. 3 stars