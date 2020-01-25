Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Volunteer your help. Don't let someone's uncertainty stop you from moving forward with your plans. If you pursue your goals, you will have no regret, and it may prompt someone you love to aspire to keep up with you. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't be too trusting or feel you have to make a change because someone else does. Take any uncertainty you are feeling as a sign that you need more time to figure out what you want to do next. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Embrace what's doable, not a pie-in-the-sky idea that someone offers. Rely on your intelligence to help you pick what's best for you. Your life goals are reachable, so don't waste your time trying to achieve someone else's dream. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal gain will unfold if you are patient and take care of all the details yourself. Consider what you have invested in who you depend on the most and where you see yourself heading. Everything will fall into place. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be pressured by what you want to do and what you should do. A personal challenge will surface due to a lack of open communication. Sharing your feelings may be difficult, but once you do, you will feel better. 3 stars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}