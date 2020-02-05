Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Arguments will bring you down. Concentrate on fixing whatever you feel needs a facelift. Spend less time discussing what your plans are and more time implementing what you want to accomplish. Stability will follow if you take care of matters personally. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen to the information offered, and it will give you a new perspective on life, love, and what's new and exciting. Check on the internet for last-minute vacation deals. More significant opportunities will be yours if you are helpful. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A financial move will have its perks. Check out career opportunities. Follow a path that excites you and allows you to incorporate the skills you enjoy using most. Set a goal, and don't quit until you fulfill your dream. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Show sensitivity toward others. How you handle situations and people will determine the outcome. Kindness and generosity will pay off. Put yourself in someone else's shoes, and you'll know what's required to make a situation better. 3 stars