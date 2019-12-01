ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use charm or offer suggestions, but don't take over. If you are too accommodating, someone will take advantage of your generosity. Do your own thing, and say no to avoid joint ventures. 4 stars
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Having the right motive will make a difference to the outcome. Let others know your intentions before you begin. Handle friends and relatives with care. Offer everyone the freedom you expect in return. 2 stars
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone from your past will be misleading. Don't get drawn into someone's problems. Concentrate on honing your skills, improving your health or making personal financial adjustments that will help lower your monthly overhead. 5 stars
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pursue something creative, attend a social event or kick back with people you love, and enjoy your day. Refuse to let emotions take over and spin out of control. Relax, live in the moment and make the most of your day. 3 stars
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Arguing is a waste of time. Get involved in something that helps ease stress and takes your mind off annoyances. A change someone makes may not be to your liking, but in the end, you'll realize it is to your benefit. 3 stars
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on less. Pay more attention to the way you look, how you think and what you want to accomplish. A change of attitude will make a difference in a meaningful relationship. 3 stars
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully, rely on experience and use common sense when dealing with others. Take more time for personal growth and improving your lifestyle. A change of environment will lift your spirits. 5 stars
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An emotional situation will lead to a dispute if you aren't careful. Make suggestions that are beneficial to you as well as to those who will be affected by the decisions you make. Choose romance over discord. 2 stars
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions overrule what's right and best for you. Making a snap decision or an impulsive move will cost you. Rely on what's happened in the past to guide you in a promising direction. 4 stars
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change at home will open up conversations that are exciting and can lead to lifestyle changes. Love, romance and adventure are on the rise. 3 stars
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose optimism over negativity. Refuse to let someone entangle you in a battle or something you don't want to do. Concentrate on activities you enjoy and whatever satisfies you. Do what feels right and what's best for you. 3 stars
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a look at your personal affairs, and get your paperwork in order. What you discover will help you save money. Make a suggestion that will improve a personal contract you have with someone you love. 3 stars
