Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Say what you think, and ask for what you want. Your quick-witted banter will give you the edge over any competition you face. Business trips, discussions with friends or relatives, or gathering information will lead to improvement. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Focus on personal enhancement, or do something that will make you feel good about who you are and what you contribute. Invest more time in yourself, your future and the relationships that contribute to your life and your happiness. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be a participant. Aim to have fun, but not at the expense of hurting someone's feelings. Flirting will lead to a confrontation with someone you love as well as harm your reputation. Listen to the advice someone close offers. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get the facts, find out the truth and proceed with caution. If you overreact or trust someone you shouldn't, it will hurt your relationship with someone you love. Spending time with someone you love should be your priority. 3 stars