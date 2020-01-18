Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Interact with people who share your concerns, interests or lifestyle. What you discover will help you grow personally and encourage you to make better use of your time and money. Be careful; someone you trust will let you down. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone in your life is likely to cause you grief or worry. Offer advice, services or time, but refrain from paying for someone's mistakes. Intelligence is your weapon; use it to counter being used yourself. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Give your word and follow through. You can make a difference to someone you care about if you are willing to share your intentions and feelings. Choose your words carefully. Personal and spiritual growth are favored. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your money tucked away in a safe place. Don't feel you have to donate when you cannot afford to do so. Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Keep busy, and avoid getting into unforgiving situations with someone manipulative. 3 stars