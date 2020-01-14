Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't believe everything you hear. Search the internet, and you will be able to verify the information you need to make the right decision. Impress everyone with unique solutions. A take-charge attitude will help you achieve your goal. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When in doubt, ask. A kind gesture made to someone in your life will change the way you view life and the direction you want to take. Send out resumes, go for interviews and consider your options. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A positive attitude will bring you one step closer to your goal. It's a new year and a great time to make changes that will help build confidence and the life you want to live. Use your imagination and formulate your strategy. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try not to be overwhelmed with the changes that are heading in your direction. If you are eager to learn and go with the flow, you will end up in a good position. A financial plan will turn into a prosperous venture. 4 stars