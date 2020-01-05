Horoscopes: The last word in astrology by Eugenia Last

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something with family members. Showing an interest in what others do or know will be beneficial to you when you need a favor or help. A change of attitude or location will encourage living in the moment. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay close attention to your spending habits and how you run your household. Do more to ensure that you save for the things that are important to you instead of making impulsive buys that bring only a moment's pleasure. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Subject yourself to something you've never done. Engaging in situations that can offer you wisdom, knowledge and connections to people who have something unusual to offer will encourage you to take on a new project or partnership. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a look at how you present yourself to the world, and consider if it is time to update your persona. Adopting a fresh style will lift your spirits and encourage you to get out and mingle. 3 stars